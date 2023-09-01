County Sligo abandoned apartment complex just being left to rot

The Mill apartments in Ballisodare have been vacant since 2007

The issue of the derelict apartment blocks at the entrance to Ballisodare village have once again been raised at a meeting of Sligo County Council.

The Mill apartment buildings have been left to rot since 2007 when the scheme was abandoned and the owners seemingly have no plans to either sell or knock the apartments.

Sligo County Council says it has no interest in buying the apartmens for social housing and that it would prove too sotly to repair the complex.

The council carried out an inspection of the site in 2022 where some 66 apartments were located but which have falled into ruin due to exposure from the weather and repeated acts of vandalism.

Local councillor Thomas Healy says he intends raising the matter at Monday’s meetng of Sligo County Council.

“The Mill Apartments complex in Ballisodare was started in 2005 and finished in 2007.

“They have been effectively empty and derelict since then. They detract hugely from the scenic village of Ballisodare and have been a site of anti-social behaviour as well as constituting a hazard.

“I have been campaigning on this issue since 2009 and was, along with everyone else, hugely disappointed in 2011 when the Bank sold the complex on the eve of an agreed resolution and funding agreement. Since then the current owners appear to be content to sit on this building and not deal with it.

“The Council carried out a site inspection on the 04/2/2022 and the report identifies the complex as having potential serious structural issues due to the degradation and removal of materials.

“We are in a chronic housing emergency but we know that this complex is not compatible with the provision of social housing so lets not waste any more time on this.

“The current owners sealed the building to minimise their risk of a derelict site levy but much of this boarding is itself degraded with again, serious risk of injury to the public if they enter the complex.

“The Council spent over €500,000 in the Town and Village Renewal scheme to enhance Ballisodare and bought land right beside this eyesore apparently ignoring it.

“I am calling on the Council to carry out a full structural survey on this complex and, in the wake of this report, explore again how we can put pressure on the owners to deal with their property.

“We represent the public and cannot be operating in fear of legal action from anyone, we need to proactively tackle this issue.

“I appreciate that the Chief Executive has made a commitment to resolving this issue from the get go and has pushed it along but we need to up the ante on it and get it resolved,” said Cllr Healy.