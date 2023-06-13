County Leitrim unites to protect its environment from extractive industries

Day two was spent at the Organic Centre in Rossinver.

Over 120 people gathered at the Bee Park Centre, Manorhamilton on Saturday last week to show their support for the Leitrim Under Attack event.

Despite it being the hottest day of the year so far, the turnout showed the commitment and solidarity of local, national and international groups to protecting the environment and communities.

A common cause united against the extractive industries.

The presence of the Lakota nation water protectors, who had travelled to Leitrim as part of an islandwide visit was a highlight of the event. Wise words from the Lakotan guests were; to be a ‘charging turtle’.

As the many local groups, Save Dough Mountain, Love Leitrim, Treasure Leitrim North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community and Save Letirim know only too well, protecting communities and land comes at a cost to the individuals involved.

So to have a hard shell like a turtle and go slowly but definitely means the groups can manage the long haul associated with campaigns and bring their people with them.

Lewis Grassrope of the Lakota tribe also referred to the invaluable role women play in protecting the environment and like Mother Earth are the life givers and the importance of respect for Mother Earth.

The day started off with family fun activities at Fulacht Fiadh Cafe with a bug hunt, fresh water analysis, printmaking and lots of information on biodiversity.

The group then moved to the Bee Park Community Centre to hear from a panel of speakers from the local groups, and the Lakota tribe. Groups and individuals from the island of Ireland were in attendance and representatives from Sli Eile spoke about the upcoming Climate Camp in Leitrim in August.

John O’Hagan, chair of the Save Dough Mountain group said: “Something has gone very wrong with the heart of Ireland’s plan to decarbonise the economy”

He went on to say that planning permission was refused in 2010 on Dough Mountain for turbines due to land instability and now FuturEnergy were planning much larger and a greater number for the same landscape.

Jamie Murphy from Love Leitrim highlighted the connection between local and international campaigns saying “the fight is the same. Whether it’s against mining, fracking or forestry in North Leitrim, it’s the same fight as against the pipelines in North America.

“It’s the battle between communities, trying to build a sustainable future, and the interests of extractive industries and fossil fuel companies that don’t have the interests of our communities at heart.”

Brian Smith from Save Leitrim referred to the democratic deficit of the industrial scale plantations of monoculture forestry that is happening in Leitrim and imposed on communities.

Attendees were treated to wonderful food courtesy of Fulacht Fiadh Cafe and music from local group ,Free Speaking Monkeys.

Day two of the event was at the Organic Centre, Rossinver where along with music, Irish dancing demonstrations and food the Lakota visitors talked about the importance of the soil and its life giving properties and did a symbolic planting of a tree at the centre before travelling on to Greencastle, Co. Down.

The groups in attendance felt that this is the start of more collaboration among organisations and individuals with a shared vision for the future for their communities and lands and Leitrim being a strong connection for all.

The organisers thanked Maynooth University Social Science Institute for helping to fund the event, Fulacht Fiadh Cafe and to the Bee Park Centre for hosting it.