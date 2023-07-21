County Leitrim farmer aims to make it easier to sell cattle with new website

A Leitrim based part time farmer has launched Ireland’s first all in one agriculture auction website, bidsell.ie. designed for the Irish Market with a special emphasis on the Agri sector.

Noel McKeon, in his mid-40s, is a primary school teacher and a part time farmer based in Eslin with the nearest town being Mohill. He is a suckler farmer who is continuing on his family farm after his father passed away in 2019.

He said, “I do it because I grew up with it. I have been a farmer before being a teacher and I will be a farmer forever. The family farm is my identity and I am continuing that after my father.”

“I think that’s the way people in the west of Ireland do it. It is not all about money, they are doing it because they have an attachment with the land. They love doing it and they have been doing it for generations.”

“A big problem for farmers is the low prices for cattle and the amount of time they put into rearing the animals. The fact is that the factories have monopoly at the moment in Ireland and they can manipulate the prices that farmers get for cattle in the factory.”

“The reason behind setting up the website is that I was selling the cattle at the mart earlier. But being a part time teacher and having other responsibilities sometimes I wouldn’t have time to go the mart.

“Also, at marts sometimes the farmers have to settle for a price that’s not enough but they don’t want to go back home with the cattle.”

“Then we have the online websites where the process is a bit complex. You need to put up a reserve price and be available anytime to have a call. Even then the farmers maybe do not know what reserve price to put on and if they put up a high price then they would not get a single call. This makes it difficult to go through.”

He said: “the new website that has been set up is easier in terms of usage as the farmer can set up their account and put up a reserve price there. Then those who want to bid for it can put their own prices and by the end of the bid whoever puts up the highest price would be able to purchase it.”

“The process is transparent as you can see what price others have put on the product and even if the reserve price is high a bidder can put up their prices and the farmers can change it later on accordingly.”

“We have many different categories of products other than cattle, machinery and agriculture related products. It’s all just about building a community of buyers and sellers and it is completely free for anyone to use.”

The site is unique in that bids are placed and displayed. This can create a sense of competition among buyers, while also giving them a better sense of what they need to pay based on the market value. The vendor sets a reserve price for the product and at the end date for the auction, the highest bid over the reserve price is the winning bid. The site then emails the vendor and the buyer each other`s contact details.

The site also has an advertisement facility for people seeking services in their locality.

"It was developed out of a need to have an easy way to sell your own goods. Farmers in particular, are busy people. Ultimately, Bidsell.ie saves them time and money. While a question can or may be answered by the vendor through the site, the site does the work for you by taking bids from customers.’

Bidsell.ie currently has 17 specific categories. Most of these categories are in the agricultural sector. However, there are non-agricultural categories also such as bicycles, furniture, home and DIY, lawn equipment, motorbikes, cars, commercial vehicles, property, clothes and miscellaneous items.

Noel believes that farmers in Ireland are already going through a lot due to various environment protection laws.

He said, “EU wants us to reduce the number of cattle to reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions while they are importing beef and food products from faraway countries which eventually leads to deforestation and various greenhouse gas emissions.”

“So through this website I wanted to build a community that can help each other and make things a little bit easier for the farmers.”

The website is bidsell.ie where anyone can register for free and put an advertisement for anything that they want to sell. The bid open and close timings are also controlled by the advertiser. In last two weeks it has already closed three deals.