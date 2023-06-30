Countdown is on for 37th annual South Sligo Summer School

The 37th year of the South Sligo Summer School will take place in Tubbercurry from 9th to 15th July with an official opening by Desmond Bailey of ‘Lord of the Dance’ fame.

Throughout the week tutors will teach workshops in a range of instruments, including fiddle, flute, whistle, uilleann pipes, concertina, banjo, button accordion, traditional guitar, bodhrán and harp as well as traditional singing, lilting, sean nós singing and dancing, set dancing and, for adults, mixed melody instruments.

The annual tribute concert takes place in St Brigid’s Hall, Tubbercurry on Monday 10th July at 8.30 pm . A huge line up of musicians, singers and dancers will be gathering to pay tribute to whistle & flute player Marian Egan.

Marian, from Collooney, has been teaching music at the summer school for over thirty years. As a school girl she was part of the Collooney Girls Band and later spent all her youth working in social work in Manchester, playing music and teaching for Comhaltas there and surrounding areas.

Booking for Marian’s tribute concert as well as all workshops and the Friday night concert in The May Queen, featuring tutors, local and visiting musicians, singers and dancers, including the wonderful Connemara musician PJ Hernon, remains open on the summer school website www.southsligosummerschool.com until 11 pm, Friday, 7th July. PJ’s new album, ‘Ar Ais Ar Mo Dhúchas’, will be launched by Gregory Daly on Friday afternoon at 2.30 pm in St Brigid’s Hall .

Other highlights of the week include nightly céilís with bands including Swallows Tail, Matt Cunningham, Rise the Dust, Dartry, Innisfree and Glenside, all from 8.30 – 11.30 pm as well as nightly recitals featuring summer school, tutors, guest musicians and summer school students.

There will be a launch of Dartry Céilí Band’s new album at the Wednesday night céilí in St Brigid’s Hall. This will be followed by a presentation on Thursday afternoon, also in St Brigid’s Hall, by Tubbercurry fiddler player and music researcher, Philip Duffy, ‘On the Night’ – Musicians behind Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann Senior Ceili Band Competition Winners (1951 – 2021).

Following the official opening by renowned dance teacher and original cast member of ‘Lord of the Dance’ Desmond Bailey in St Brigid’s Hall on Sunday evening at 7pm and the opening céilí of the week with Swallows Tail Céilí Band, registration is on Monday, 11th July from 8.30 am with workshops starting at 10 am.