Councillor wants to see electric buses in Sligo

A motion calling for electric buses in Sligo was adopted at the May monthly meeting of the county council.

Cllr Donal Gilroy proposed that Sligo County Council calls on the Department of Transport and Bus Eireann to deliver an all-electric bus service in Sligo as part of a sustainability transport programme for the entire county.

Cllr Gilroy told the meeting that the all- electric bus service was already in Athlone.

He said that investment in public transport will come to the areas that have electric buses and for that reason Sligo should be getting its place in the queue.

It should not be costing Sligo County Council anything and there was €10 million spent by the Government on the bus service for Athlone for 11 buses and the harging facilities.

It is happening and Galway and Limerick are due to be getting buses as well.