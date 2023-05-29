Concerns for future of County Sligo post office as postmistress retires

Concerns have been expressed in Collooney over the future of its post office following the retirement of its postmistress.

The residents of Collooney and surrounding areas were shocked last weekend with the announcement by the Postmistress that she is retiring from the role.

Local Councillor Thomas Healy, who has previously campaigned to retain post services for Ballygawley, Cliffoney and Gurteen, has been in discussions with local businesses over the weekend on the issue.

“This has come as a shock to Collooney. We have had 10 great years of service here and especially when the Post Office in Coolaney closed down this service was then used by that village also.

“It is a disappointment that a post office cannot be viable by itself even with a large footfall into it.

“What we need to do now is try to negotiate with local businesses to convince them to install a post office service on their premises.

“This would retain the service locally and would also benefit a retail business by increasing footfall into it.

“The closure of banks and post offices is depleting towns and villages throughout the country and is a growing trend in the automation of services.

“People need a post office both socially and as a banking service, for pensions, payment of council taxes, social welfare and insurance.

“A lot of people, especially older residents, are totally reliant on the post office and are distraught at the prospect of its closure. I have discussed the option of retaining the franchise in Collooney with appropriate businesses and will be lobbying the local director of An Post immediately.

“This is vital for Collooney, both commercially and socially. We have to call a halt to the destruction of local services and I will be working night and day to do everything in my power to save this service,” he said.