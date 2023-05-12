Concern expressed at County Council meeting over the running of Sligo sports centre

The governance of the regional sports complex at Cleveragh, Sligo has come under the spotlight after issues were raised at a meeting of the County Council over its lack of a manager, absence of board meetings and complaints from the public about cleanliness. Gerry McLaughlin reports

Minister for Sport, Donal Creed officially opening Sligo Sports Complex in 1985.

Sligo Champion Yesterday at 16:53