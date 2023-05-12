Concern expressed at County Council meeting over the running of Sligo sports centre
The governance of the regional sports complex at Cleveragh, Sligo has come under the spotlight after issues were raised at a meeting of the County Council over its lack of a manager, absence of board meetings and complaints from the public about cleanliness. Gerry McLaughlin reports
Sligo Champion
Concerns have been expressed about the Regional Sports Complex at Cleveragh with complaints that the pool area is dirty and that there doesn’t seem to be any urgency about the appointment of a new manager there despite the previous one leaving a year and a half ago.