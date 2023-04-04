Commemoration events at Sligo Cemetery this Easter weekend

Sligo Sinn Féin has announced details of its forthcoming Easter Commemoration.The parade will assemble at Sligo cemetery at 3pm on Easter Sunday and proceed to the Republican Plot where the main ceremony will take place.

This year’s oration will be delivered by Chris MacManus MEP.

Commemoration committee member Blain Feeney said: “Easter is an important time for Irish Republicans and we would ask that as many as possible join with us in what is the main Easter Commemoration to be held in County Sligo. We would also ask that people would wear an Easter Lily as a token of remembrance to all those who died for Irish Freedom,” he said.

A wreath laying ceremony will also be held at 12pm on Easter Sunday morning at the graveside of Martin Savage in Ballisodare.

Meanwhile, Barry Murray, of the Peadar O’Donnell Socialist Republican Forum will deliver the oration at this year’s Annual 1916 Commemoration ceremony which takes place at the Republican Plot in Sligo cemetery on Easter Sunday at 12 Noon.

Cllr Declan Bree will preside at the traditional event which is held under the auspices of Independents4Change and People First.

Mr Murray, a life-long political activist, is a member of the National Executive Committee of the Peadar O’Donnell Republican Socialist Forum.

A former political prisoner who spent 9 years in the H-Blocks, he is a member of the Communist Party and is a founder member and Programme Manager of Turas Na nDaoine, a community initiative in Fermanagh established to help build sustainable peace and prosperity in areas suffering from high levels of economic and social deprivation.

Its programme places particular emphasis on engaging with disaffected and marginalised young people who are vulnerable to recruitment by those opposed to the Peace Process.

Those attending the commemoration ceremony are asked to assemble at Cairns Drive at 11.50 am on Easter Sunday morning.