Chris O’Dowd returns to his native Boyle to shoot new six part Sky comedy series

Chris O'Dowd on the set in his native Boyle today.

Chris O’Dowd was in his native Boyle today (Friday) to shoot some scenes for a new six part comedy series he is created and directed.

Shooting for the new Sky series, ‘Small Town, Big Story’ took place at the Crescent in the middle of Boyle.

The series is expected to debut next year on Sky and the streaming service NOW.

Hollywood star O’Dowd has always promoted his home town which was where the successful Sky series, ‘Moone Boy’ Sky was shot.

The new Sky comedy-drama starring Christina Hendricks and Paddy Considine is about a Hollywood production that disturbs the peace in a fictional town in Ireland.