Campaign launched to get people to live and work in Sligo

(L-R), Martin Lydon, Chief Executive, Sligo County Council, Fintin Kennedy, Geraldine Courtenay, Sligo Chamber of Commerce and Michael O'Hehir at the' Sligo: Find Your Place ' launch in the National Surf Centre in Strandhill.

Robert Fitzpatrick and Frank Feighan TD at the ' Sligo: Find Your Place launch ' in the National Surf Centre in Strandhill

(L-R), Vilma Meenan, Orla Sweeney, Greg Maher, Tom Horkan and Sandra O'Hara at the' Sligo: Find Your Place ' launch in the National Surf Centre in Strandhill.

Sligo Chamber is launching a new campaign that showcases the many opportunities to live and work in Sligo, called Sligo: Find Your Place.

A new mini-film is part of a 2023 campaign encouraging people to chose Sligo as their anchor point for a challenging career and a better quality of life.

Find Your Place focuses on the places and locations in Sligo where people work, eat, drink, exercise, live and unwind.

Since the Covid pandemic, hundreds of people have made Sligo their base for work and life, with the possibility of flexible work options and new opportunties from companies and organisations that are firmly in growth mode.

Find Your Place was commissioned by Sligo Chamber of Commerce to mark its Centenary year.

Award-winning Phoenix Films, one of Ireland’s leading film and TV productions companies, worked with local communications agency StoryLab to produce the film.

Phoenix brought in long-time collaborator and IFTA-nominated cinematographer Paddy Jordan to shoot the film. Amongst other awards, Paddy has been nominated for his work on the hit RTE/BBC comedy ‘Young Offenders’. Phoenix Films made Sligo Chamber’s previous promo called ‘Life is Sligo’ in 2018.

Find Your Place was filmed in and around Sligo and includes scenes from Rosses Point, Doorly Park and Hazelwood as well as footage from inside businesses such as Kate’s Kitchen, Dick 84, EJ’s Little Sister and Lough Gill Distillery.

The film’s themes include flecible working, career progression and work/life balance. Ward Automation and Atlantic Technological University (ATU) also took part in the filming, depicitng industry working hand in hand with academia.

Sligo Chamber of Commerce CEO Aidan Doyle said:“Find Your Place is about showing how Sligo has taken its place as a desired location of choice for people looking to build their lives and careers in all sorts of different ways.

“People have been finding their place in Sligo for centuries, and in the 100 years of our Chamber’s existence, they have found their place in our amazingly diverse county.

“Today, more than ever before, Sligo offers a range of skilled jobs and positions that were once only ever possible in fixed locations.

“The way we work and live has changed completely since the pandemic which means there has never been a better time to ‘Find Your Place’ in Sligo, and discover what life is really like in one of Ireland’s most desired locations.”

Sligo Chamber of Commerce received support for the project from local agencies and employers.

The film is available for use to anyone promoting Sligo.