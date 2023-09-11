Calls to address dangerous west Sligo junction amid fears of a serious accident

Concerns have been raised by the residents of west Sligo about a dangerous junction on Sligo-Ballina road (N59).

The junction linking with and a county road L6208 (known as Carnarea) is recognised locally as being extremely dangerous and various minor incidents have happened there in the past. As a result many people are now choosing to travel further along the coast road to exit somewhere safer.

A resident of the Highpark area, Mark Boland, told The Sligo Champion that they have submitted several complaints over the years but no solution has been found by the authorities.

He said, “The N59 road was resurfaced and consequently raised slightly around 2008. This impacted further the sight lines for those exiting on to the N59 in a vehicle that’s lower than a van or large jeep as the walls on the right side of the road block the views.

“There have been small collisions but what is really of concern is the risk of a serious incident. A car that is waiting to exit sometimes has to pull back along the ditch so that they don’t get struck by the cars coming from Ballina.

“There is a primary school about 1.5km away from the junction and now that the schools are back, there will be many cars coming on that road. It’s a busy road but sometimes it will take people one or two minutes just waiting there to take a safe exit.”

It’s been over 13 years since the resurfacing of the road was done and the volume of traffic on N59 has got higher.

The county road L6208 itself has seen increased traffic volumes with school traffic and Wild Atlantic Way tourism.

Skreen Dromard Community Council Chairperson, Audrie Kee, said: “As a community we have given complaints both about the dangerous junction and the speed of traffic in the locality.

“Our community centre is located beside the N59 and there have been incidents of children being knocked down, and minor car crashes as well. A speed limit has been put in place by the council but it’s on a very small length of the road.

“Also, there is not enough notice to the drivers, so by the time they realise the speed limit they kind of pass the zone. I would like the authorities to either put up some signs and increase that speed limit area of road or put those yellow flashing lights to make people more aware of the speed limit.”

Local councillor Michael Clarke says negotiations are going on between the council and the landowner of the land on the right side of the junction.

He said, “It is a dangerous bend, but the situation is ongoing. Negotiations are difficult and sensitive and it takes time. A Compulsory Purchase Order could have been another option, but it’s very expensive and I don’t know why the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have not looked at it.”

Audrie said the landowner is ready to do whatever is needed to be done about the issue.