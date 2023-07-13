Calls for schools in Sligo to reduce mobile phone usage

Topic debated at monthly meeting of Sligo Co Council

Sligo County Council is calling on all schools in the county to have mobile phone restrictions on their pupils, after a motion was adopted at the monthly meeting.

Cllr Sinead Maguire’s motion claimed that with the increase in online bullying, the prevalence of social media and the negative impact of harmful content to the mental health of young people, she wants the council to write to the Minister for Education asking that she encourage all schools to implement mobile phone restrictions on their pupils as has been successfully implemented in Greystones to much public acclaim.

Cllr Maguire said the motion came from an initiative that was held in Greystones where second level schools asked their pupils to leave their phones outside of the school for the school day.

And it has been warmly greeted by many of the students and their parents as online bullying has become a huge problem.

She said this would give students a rest for a few hours from the online presence in their lives.

She said that numerous parents had approached her over the past few weeks and said it would be fantastic if there could be something similar here in Sligo to the initiative in Greystones.

In supporting the motion, Cllr Thomas Walsh said it was very timely.

He said there was growing evidence linking cases of anxiety in young people through the use of mobile phones in school and at home.

Mr Walsh said he sat on the board of Coola Post Primary School and they would be introducing a new locker system from a private company.

They were the second or third school in Sligo to do so and young people would be asked to put their phone in a locker at the start of the school day.

They would be given a code and they would be able to access the locker at the end of the day.

The onus should be on schools across the country to ensure that phones should not be present in classrooms, he said.

He added that they might be waiting a bit longer for the Department of Education to act on this matter.

Mr Walsh said a number of schools in Sligo had banned the use of mobile phones.

The motion was agreed.