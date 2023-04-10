Call for Sligo hydrotherapy pool to be brought back into use for those with health conditions

The issue of access to hydrotherapy services has been raised at meetings of the Regional Health Forum West and Sligo County Council.

The meetings were told that the hydrotherapy pool at Cregg House was no longer in use since the complex was sold and that initially the pool was shut three years ago due to the Covid pandemic.

The matter came up at the HSE gathering following a query from Councillor Donal Gilroy who asked if the HSE could provide a list of medical conditions that were facilitated at the Hydrotherapy pool at Cregg House Sligo and a list that can now avail of the Hydrotherapy Pool at Manorhamilton and explain what alternatives have been put in place for those who are no longer catered for such as those with Cerebral Palsy.

“If it is that only certain conditions are able to use Our Lady’s Hospital Hydrotherapy pool why are people who are severely disabled and totally wheelchair dependant and desperately in need of Hydrotherapy being discriminated against?” he asked.

The HSE advised that access to the use of the Hydrotherapy Pool in the then Cregg Services was not condition specific. The Hydrotherapy Pool in Cregg Services was availed of by boththe residents of Cregg Services and people from a number of external centres/services including:

·Children with disabilities from St. Joseph’s Special School, St. Cecilia’s School, Holy Family School

·Adults attending Disability Day Services in Cregg

·Adults availing of other Residential Services

·People attending the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Centre

·Children with Cerebral Palsy living at home

A Pool Attendant had responsibility for the management of the Hydrotherapy Pool. A time table was in operation for residents and external users (primarily service users of the MS Centre and St. Cecelia’s School).

Assistance from a physiotherapist and a clinical nurse specialist in mobility was required when residents were using the pool.

While many residents did not specifically require hydrotherapy as per a medical recommendation, the pool was utilised whilst the facility was available on the Cregg campus.

The Hydrotherapy Pool in Cregg Services closed in March 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the necessary Infection Prevention Controls (IPC) and Public Health measures taken at that time.

Following talks regarding resumption of services post- pandemic it was decided not to re-open the pool as the decongregation process for residents of Cregg Services was underway and concluded in 2021.

People with disabilities, who wish to access swimming, are supported to avail of swimming facilities in community pools in line with the community model of living.

Cregg Services have not availed of the hydrotherapy pool facility in Our Lady’s Hospital in Manorhamilton unless there has been a specific recommendation for an individual within the service for same. Such a recommendation would be made by the theumatology service under Sligo University Hospital

Patients are referred for Hydrotherapy in OLHM by the Consultant Rheumatologist referral pathway. The pool is currently used to full capacity.

Cll Gilroy said:“The Hydrotherapy pool at Cregg was closed in March 2020 and all of the people that used this service still need hydrotherapy treatments.

“Cregg House residents have now been moved to smaller congregated houses in the community but still need all the services that were provided when they were resident at the site at Cregg.

“The clinical needs of these service users has not changed and they still need hydrotherapy and it is irrelevant whether they live in a large congregated facility like Cregg or some of the smaller units dispersed across the community.

“All of these people still need the Hydrotherapy Service and and are excluded from this therapy by the HSE for over three years with no alternative available to them.

“Hydrotherapy is very different from swimming in a public pool and the users of hydrotherapy have very different needs from swimmers.

“The public and private pools in the area do not have the water at the higher temperature needed for hydrotherapy nor to they have the specialist lifting equipment and hoists required to lower the users into the pool.

“Specialist private showers and changing facilities are also not available.

“The simple answer is for the HSE to lease back and staff the facility that the taxpayer and HSE have already paid for and use it for the purpose it was built for.

“A society is judged on how it treats the most vulnerable among us and the users of these facilities are certainly the most vulnerable. Unfortunately, since the withdrawl of this service these people have become our forgotten people.”

In reply, Ann Cosgrave COO of the SAOLTA Hospital Group said she had been informed that a new senior physiotherapist post was to be provided at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton which would facilitate more people being able to use the service there.

Cllr Gilroy said this was far from what was needed for vulnerable citizens who deserved to have the full service restored.

Dermot Monaghan Chief Officer CHO1 said that he would hear what each individual in the service needed in this regard and would come back with a plan to meet their needs.

Cllr Gilroy welcomed this and asked that he also assess what all those outside of the residential service needed and make sure that they were provided with the service they needed and deserve.

The issue was also raised at last week’s meeting of Sligo County Council. Cllr Thomas Walsh got unanimous support for his motion calling on the HSE to immediately address the availability of a hydrotherapy pool in Sligo and Leitrim.

He said there was one pool in Leitrim in our Lady’s Hospital Manorhamilton, which was not available to those with cerebral palsy and was available to those with arthritis and referral from a rheumatologist.

So, effectively there was no facility in Sligo or Leitrim for those with severe disabilities.

He added that while there was a facility in Cregg House, but it was now sold and was not in use. Cllr Walsh said that facility was fully booked almost seven days a week when it was in use.

He said got a call from a very distressed lady whose daughter was moved from Cregg House into a community facility almost three years ago now and she has had no water therapy since she has left Cregg House.

Cllr Walsh said he was asking the HSE to engage with the owner of Cregg House.

He said it was very disappointing that the HSE has not made provision when they move clients to community settings under a new strategy.

Cllr Tom Fox said it was a timely motion and the hydrotherapy pool was very important to people with disabilities. He said there was already a high rate of people with disabilities in Sligo and it is important that this was addressed.

Councillor Rosaleen O’Grady said that this intervention for many people with disabilities is a big plus and she was well aware of the hydrotherapy pool at Manorhamilton which was used for referrals for rheumatology.

She added that if her memory served her correctly there had been a committee for the pool at Cregg House who raised money from the public to put the pool in place.

Cllr O’Grady added that in negotiating with the HSE it would be vital that the HSE be made aware that this pool was partialy put in place by the people of Sligo and Leitrim and Roscommon and surrounds in fundraising.

It saddened her that when Cregg House was sold that the pool wasn’t gifted to the people of Sligo and Leitrim.

Cllr Donal Gilroy said he spoke to the MS Centre in Sligo, and they said it did not suit their clients to travel out in a bus to the hydrotherapy pool in Manorhamilton.

He said he had also spoken to the new owner of Cregg House, and he said he would have no problem in coming to an arrangement with the HSE.

Cllr Declan Bree said he supported the motion. He said it was his recollection that a significant amount of finance for the pool in Cregg was provided from National Lottery funding.

While there is a hydrotherapy pool in Our Lady’s Hospital in Manorhamilton, the HSE say it is currently used to full capacity.

There is no sense or logic in having a hydrotherapy pool in Cregg and it not being used.