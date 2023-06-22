Call for lifeguards at County Sligo beach after three teenagers from Longford rescued from the sea

Three teenage girls were rescued after getting into difficulty in the sea off Strandhill beach on Wednesday.

The three young women arrived with a parent from Longford to spend the day at the beach in Strandhill and were fortunate it didn’t end in tragedy.

The girls entered the sea seemingly oblivious to nearby signs warning of dangerous currents and advising against swimming on the beach.

Local man Eamonn O’Grady was walking the beach and noticed the girls in difficulty and he called for help raising the alarm and the RNLI lifeboat subsequently being launched from Rosses Point.

A paddle board from the nearby surf rescue locker was used to rescue the girls who were traumatised by the experience, one required medical intervention after being brought back to shore.

Local councillor Sinéad Maguire was dismayed to hear of the incident which follows her recent call for lifeguards to be on allowed to patrol the beach which is a busy tourist destination to prevent a tragedy occurring.

‘Signage is insufficient so many people don’t notice it,. We need lifeguards patrolling the beach,” she said,

She also called on the council to re-examine the decision not to allocate lifeguards to the beach which she believes is imperative if other lives are to be saved.

While she praised the quick thinking and bravery of Mr O’Grady she said: ‘We cannot continue to rely on the extraordinary courage of local people to do this job. We need professionally trained lifeguards on duty.”

The beach in Strandhill is known for its rip currents and many swimmers have got into difficulties over the years. There has also been a number of drownings, most notably, 25 years ago when three teenagers from Gurteen were drowned there.

The County Council have taken the decisions for many years now not to appoint lifeguards at the beach as it says this would only encourage or entice people to enter the sea.