Cairde Sligo Arts Festival to be brought to a close by dusk to dawn coastal spectacle

LUXE will produce a dusk and dawn coastal spectacle in Sligo in July. The Cairde Sligo Arts Festival takes place from July 1st -9th.

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival welcomes back trailblazing landscape spectacle company LUXE – for a dusk and a dawn coastal spectacle and a very special closing event in the heart of Sligo town.

The large scale illuminated show will take audiences on a journey of fire, water and magic.

On the night of July 2 and morning of July 3, on the first full moon after the summer solstice, LUXE will open a portal to the seas above, use sacred geometry to lay out a large fire mandala in a special coastal location to be revealed and then at first light celebrate the new dawn with Fire Horses amongst the waves of the rising tide.

Working in the half light, with mantra and fire prayer, absorbing light in the blue hours after the sun sets over the sea and again before it rises at dawn LUXE will make fiery imagery at the water’s edge, elemental alchemy, magic created from two opposing forces Fire & Water.

“This is a landscape installation and audiences are invited to walk, sit, meditate and are encouraged to dress for the weather and the beach.

Following the huge success of LUXE’s An Streolín – Seven Sisters on Coney Island in 2021, we’re thrilled to welcome LUXE back for two special coastal events and a spectacular closing festival procession on Sunday, 9th July,” said a spokesperson for Cairde Sligo Arts Festival.

LUXE have made trailblazing landscape spectacle internationally for 14 years.

They continually extend and adapt their collections of sumptuous costume, processional and fire sculpture to make beautiful bespoke shows.

They present processional, installation and ritual work ranging from intimate voyages to large scale illuminated journeys that embrace the elemental energy of their Atlantic home. Working always outdoors, often with small communities LUXE continue to find new causes for celebration, break new ground, open up new spaces and explore new approaches to spectacle.

Full line-up and ticket information for the Cairde Sligo Arts Festival, which takes place from July 1-9, will be announced in the coming months.

For more information about the festival, visit cairdefestival.com or follow along on social media.

The festival, now in its eleventh year, features both renowned artists alongside emerging talents from the local community. In addition to the main performances, the festival includes a number of exclusive commissions, premieres, large scale outdoor art and unique events, such as The Ninth Wave, a new landscape spectacle by LUXE, The Hare new theatre by Bob Kelly and Clare Monnelly and The Lonesome Boatman a new family circus show by Colm O’Grady.

The festival features a program of workshops and masterclasses for people of all ages.

Tara McGown has served as the Director of Cairde Sligo Arts Festival since the beginning, overseeing all aspects of its programming and operations, and working tirelessly to bring the best in local, national, and international talent to Ireland’s Northwest.

Under her leadership, the festival has grown in size and reputation, attracting visitors from all over the world. Tara is a highly respected and accomplished professional in the arts industry, with a wealth of experience in curating and producing cutting-edge cultural events.