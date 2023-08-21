Businessman wants to twin Sligo with a city from his native Italy

Milan born Giovanni Molinari has spent the last 23 years working in Sligo and has and met various people interested in knowing more about Italy

Currently, he is running a business solutions company ‘Algol Ireland’ which provides solutions and expert advice on various business related issues and is based at the Innovation Cetre at ATU, Sligo.

Before starting his own business he was working as a buyer/planner for Eaton and along with part time teaching at ATU.

It was while teaching Italian at the ATU and being part of the Italian Society ‘Amicizia’ in Sligo that he noticed an increasing interest among people towards Italy.

So, he came up with the idea of twinning the cities that will make it easier for people of both countries to have collaborations on common interests like culture, economy, politics etc.

He said, “In the last few months we put together some friends who like and have an interest in Italy and prepared a list of a few cities in Italy where we can see if there is any interest in from the people of Sligo and those from the Italian cities.

“If we see an interest then we can go ahead to talk to the authorities and beging the process of twinning.” The possible cities similar in size to Sligo that have been selected on a shortlist by Giovanni are Porto Torres and Budoni in Sardinia region, Sorrento in the Campania region which is also close to Naples, Cefalu in Sicily, Desenzano del Garda in Lombardy and Follonica in the Tuscany region of Italy.

He said, “Sligo has good potential to carry out this project as Knock airport has direct flights to some cities in Italy and we have some geographical similarities as well.

“Now what happens is that we go one by one and check if the local authorities are happy to do this collaboration. I already have one positive response from the Mayor of Porto Torres. I met them personally and they are very much interested in the idea.”

Twinning of two cities generally brings a mutual benefit for both parties as it helps encourage business, trade, educational and cultural exchanges and projects between the twin cities.

The concept has been used widely after World War II. Ireland has some of it’s towns twinned with French and German cities.

Sligo is twinned with Crozon in France, Kempten in Germany and Tallahassee in Florida and Everett, Washington, USA. Giovanni Said, “A similar approach was initiated in 2008 when a committee from Montespertoli in Florence, Italy visited Sligo and met with the County Council. But nothing came out of it.

“Now I think it’s a good time to take this approach especially after COVID as we can see there is a return to normality and travel. COVID had blocked all normal communication and relationship worldwide. It looks like people are a little bit more prepared to take on board this kind of project now.”

As the proposal can be complex it will take lots of time and effort, Giovanni wants to have as much support locally as he can get. He wants people to come forward and volunteer for the project. He is looking to form a twinning committee who would volunteer their time and skills in carrying forward the project.

Anyone who might be interested in taking part can contact Giovanni Molinari on his e-mail: giomolhfi@yahoo.com.