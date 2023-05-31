Bravery of two Sligo gardaí forty years ago recognised with medals

Two retired Sligo Gardaí have been honoured for their bravery when confronting an armed gang of men forty years ago.

Retired Sergeant PJ Gallagher and Garda Thomas McGuinness each received receive a Bronze Scott Medal at a ceremony in Dublin on Friday morning hosted by the Garda Coimmissioner Drew Harris at the An Garda Síochána National Bureau Headquarters, Walter Scott House.

Detective Garda Daniel (Donal) Kelleher, who was shot and seriously injured while escorting kidnapped businessman Don Tidey to safety in 1983 in County Leitrim received a Bronze Scott Medal posthumously

On 7 October 1983 shortly after 11pm, Garda PJ Gallagher and Garda Thomas McGuinness were on mobile patrol duty. At that time, there had been a spate of robberies in isolated rural areas in County Sligo.

As a preventative measure uniformed mobile patrols were operating from Sligo Garda Station, specifically targeting persons committing such crimes. Garda Gallagher and Garda McGuinness were aware of criminal paramilitary activity in the area.

At approximately 11.30pm, when passing Dooney Woods in the townland of Aughamore Far, County Sligo, Garda Gallagher and Garda McGuinness observed a number of vehicles with lights on acting suspiciously in the picnic layby area of the woods.

The presence of vehicles in this area would have been considered particularly unusual at this time of night.

On driving the patrol car into the layby and activating the spotlight, Garda Gallagher and Garda McGuinness were suddenly and unexpectedly surrounded by a number of armed males who emerged from the woods.

Garda Gallagher and Garda McGuinness were ordered at gunpoint to get out of the patrol car, to lie on the ground face down and remove their clothing.

Given the risk to their lives, both Garda Gallagher and Garda McGuinness calmly complied with the order.

Garda Gallagher and Garda McGuinness were then ordered to get into a van and subsequently into the boot of a red Sierra car.

After travelling for some time the red Ford Sierra car stopped at a layby at Bawnboy, County Cavan and Garda Gallagher and Garda McGuinness were ordered at gunpoint to get into the boot of a hijacked Fiat car. They were driven erratically for some distance and stopped at Ballinagh Road, Kilnaleck, County Cavan. Garda Gallagher and Garda McGuinness then heard people getting out of the car.

There was silence for a considerable period of time and after approximately one hourthe alarm was raised. Cavan Garda Station was contacted and Gardaí arrived at the scene and released Garda Gallagher and Garda McGuinness from the boot of the car.

The citation read: “Garda Gallagher displayed intelligence, professionalism and thoughtfulness whilst under extreme pressure and remained calm in spite of the imminent risk to his life and the life of his colleague Garda McGuinness. Despite being involved in such a serious incident Garda Gallagher resumed duty the next day on 8 October 1983, to assist with the subsequent investigation.”

Garda McGuinness’ citation read that he had “displayed intelligence, professionalism and thoughtfulness whilst under extreme pressure, and remained calm in spite of the imminent risk to his life and the life of his colleague Garda Gallagher.

“Despite being involved in such a serious incident Garda McGuinness resumed duty the next day on 8 October 1983, to assist with the subsequent investigation.

Sligo/Leitrim Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken read the citation for retired Sergeant Gallagher and retired Garda Thomas and invited them to the Podium to receive their Bronze Scott Medals.

On 24 November 1983, Mr. Don Tidey, a prominent businessperson, was taking his young daughter to school when he was abducted in Rathfarnham, County Dublin, by armed members of the IRA posing as members of An Garda Síochána.

An Garda Síochána launched a major operation for the purpose of attempting to locate Mr. Tidey and to identify those involved in his abduction. In the course of the following days, a nationwide search for Mr. Tidey led to the locating in County Kildare of vehicles utilised in his abduction and the arrest of suspects in Tralee, County Kerry.

On 14 December 1983, the focus of the nationwide search for Mr. Tidey switched to County Leitrim and involved participation by a large contingent of members of An Garda Síochána, including Garda recruits who had recently joined An Garda Síochána, but had not yet completed their training at the Garda Training Centre in Templemore, County Tipperary.

On 16 December 1983, when Mr. Tidey was in his twenty-third day of captivity and upon receipt of confidential information, members of An Garda Síochána were joined by Irish Army personnel assigned to the 58th battalion, based in Finner Camp, County Donegal, in undertaking a search of a wooded area located at Ballinamore, County Leitrim.

At the time, Detective Garda Daniel Kelleher was attached to the Security Task Force involved in the search to locate Mr. Tidey. On hearing an urgent call for assistance, Detective Garda Kelleher rushed to the area, accompanied by Detective Inspector Somers and Detective Sergeant Rice. Upon arrival, a number of bursts of automatic gunfire rang out, coming from the direction of Drumcroman Wood.

Despite the active shooting and in full knowledge of the potential danger, Detective Garda Kelleher exited his vehicle and crept forward using a low ditch as cover.

Detective Inspector Somers and Detective Sergeant Rice went ahead whilst Detective Garda Kelleher provided armed cover at the back.

After travelling approximately 200 yards, Detective Garda Kelleher noticed a uniformed Garda and a person who he thought was a soldier, about 70 or 80 yards ahead. They were crouched behind a ditch.

Detective Sergeant Rice crawled up to these individuals. Detective Garda Kelleher and Detective Inspector Somers remained in position and provided armed cover.

Detective Sergeant Rice subsequently returned accompanied by Mr. Tidey. Whilst waiting for transport to escort Mr. Tidey to safety, Detective Garda Kelleher provided armed cover. A car then approached at high speed and a number of shots were discharged by the occupants of the car.

This resulted in Detective Garda Kelleher being shot and injured in both legs.

Subsequently, three people were convicted relating to criminal charges arising from their involvement in the abduction of Mr. Tidey.

The citation for Det Garda Kelleher stated: “For exceptional courage and bravery involving personal risk to life in the execution of duty, the Bronze Scott Medal is awarded posthumously to Sergeant Daniel Kelleher, RIP.”

Sligo/Leitrim Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken read the Citation for Sergeant Daniel Kelleher and invited Sergeant Kelleher’s wife, Mrs. Caroline Kelleher to the Podium to receive the Bronze Scott Medal.

In 1924 Colonel Walter Scott donated to An Garda Síochána a $1,000 gold bond, in perpetuity, to endow a bravery medal, the Walter Scott Medal, and included the dies from which all Scott medals would be struck

11 Scott medals were awarded on Friday including • 1 Gold Medal (Posthumously) • 7 Silver Medals • 3 Bronze Medals (1 Posthumously)