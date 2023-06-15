Bishop of Elphin speaks of the shock and sadness in Sligo at death of mother of four in tragic rail accident

The Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran has said the death of a mother of four who was struck by a train in Ballisodare, County Sligo yesterday afternoon had created a real sense of sadness and shock across the community.

His statement came as funeral arrangements were revealed for Jessica McLoughlin of Yeats Drive, Cranmore, Sligo. She was struck by the 3.05 train to Dublin at Knox Park, Ballisodare along with her niece, Rebecca McLoughlin as they walked along the rail track in the direction of Sligo.

Bishop Doran said: “An incident such as the one which took place on the railway line at Ballisodare yesterday touches the lives of many people and creates a real sense of sadness and shock across the community.

"I offer my prayers this morning for all of those involved, especially for Jessica McLoughlin who died and the young woman who remains ill in hospital, and also for the driver of the train and all who attended the scene. May God console them and strengthen their families,” he said.

Predeceased by her parents Peter and Annie. Jessica was the mother of Ryan, Kyle, Megan and Alisha.and a sibling of Denis, Pat, Dervilla, Michelle, Jason and Graham.

She will repose at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, on Sunday, 18th June, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne’s Church, Sligo on Monday, 19th June, at 11am for requiem mass followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery.

Many tributes have been posted on social media to Ms McLoughlin while public representatives have also offered condolences.

Sligo/Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny said: He said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with those affected by this terrible incident. I want to extend my sympathies to the family, friends and community of the lady who has tragically lost her life.

“I am sure the people of the North West will join me in extending our thoughts to the young lady who was also seriously injured in this collision, as she is treated for serious injuries in Sligo University Hospital. I want to commend the quick action of our emergency services in attending the scene so promptly.

“This incident will lead to a difficult time ahead for the family and friends of those involved. As a community, we must come together and support them in any way possible,” he said.

MEP for Midlands Northwest Chris MacManus has expressed his deepest sympathies to those at affected by the tragedy. The Sligo native spoke of the shock felt in the local community and praised first responders for their work.

“This is desperately sad news. Firstly I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of Jessica, who has tragically lost her life in the incident. It’s difficult to comprehend the shock and sadness they must all be feeling today.

"The second young woman who is being treated in Sligo University Hospital is now very much in our thoughts. I wish her every strength in fighting to recovery.

“My thoughts today are also very much with the train driver. I can’t imagine how truly harrowing of an experience this must have been. Likewise I want to extend my sympathies to the train staff, the passengers and any bystanders who may have witnessed the tragedy. It must have been very distressing for everyone involved.

“I’d like to extend a special word of praise and thanks to the emergency services for their rapid response in attending the scene, and to the staff at Sligo University Hospital for their ongoing work.

“Finally I’d like to sympathise with the wider Sligo community. This news really sent a shockwave through our town and county. It is incredibly sad and I’m sure many are struggling to make sense of it all. It is important we all come together and offer our support to everyone effected by this terrible tragedy.”

Investigations into the incident are ongoing by Gardaí and Irish Rail.