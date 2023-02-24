Bishop of Achonry says crisis in vocations very real with no ordination in his diocese in ten years

A Catholic Bishop has expressed concern about falling vocations to the priesthood revealing there hasn’t been an ordination in his diocese in ten years.

Bishop Paul Dempsey of Achonry said there is also no one currently studying for the priesthood in the diocese.

The Bishop asked for prayers for vocations in a Lenten pastoral letter. The Achonry diocese stretches across Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo with 23 parishes.

Bishop Dempsey said It was important to continue praying for vocations and encourage people to consider a life serving Christ in others.

He said: “With very few following this path today, the crisis has become very real. The last ordination to the Priesthood in the Diocese was 2013. We currently have no student studying for the Priesthood.

"The age profile of priests is increasing. Up to 2022, we had a resident priest in every parish, however, this has now changed, and sadly we will no longer be able to provide a resident priest in each parish.

"This will escalate in the near future as the statistics show, at best, there will be twelve priests serving in the twenty-three parishes of our diocese in ten years’ time. It is important that we are fully aware of this reality and its implications. We have never been here before.”