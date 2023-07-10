Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie launches new schools’ prize for national schools in Sligo

Will be rolled out to national schools

Pictured with Deirdre Clune MEP at the recent launch of the AbbVie STEM Prize, a new science education initiative by the biopharmaceutical company, AbbVie, promoting the value of STEM subjects, are Frank Krysiak (age 9); Phoebe Purcell (age 9); Rían McGovern (age 8) and Sophie Purcell (age 12).

The AbbVie STEM Prize encourages engagement in STEM-related learning. The company said it wished to showcase the exciting and diverse educational and career opportunities that can be unlocked for young people who develop an interest in these subjects.

The project will roll out to national schools in Sligo, as well as Dublin, Cork, and Mayo in September, to coincide with the start of the new school year.

Participating schools will have an opportunity to win STEM-related materials to the value of €30,000. Schools that enter will be asked to demonstrate how they might use STEM to solve challenges in their communities.

In partnership with other interested groups, AbbVie previously published the STEM Paths report exploring barriers to engagement in science-related subjects and careers in Ireland. The document highlighted the negative impact that low levels of STEM student interest might have on Ireland’s high-value pharma, biopharma and medical device sectors.

The company also runs a Back to School for STEM initiative. It supports employees from six of AbbVie’s sites around the country to visit local schools, including their alma maters, to talk about their jobs and the difference working in pharma makes to wider society.

Speaking at the launch Deirdre Clune MEP said she was passionate about STEM and delighted to support the initiative.

“It is great to see AbbVie engaging with young people in their schools to highlight the wide variety of career options open to students who may study STEM. The traditional role of Scientist or Engineer has evolved and there are many variations required in today’s workplace. Companies such as AbbVie require a large pool of talent across a range of areas to conceive, develop and deliver their products in a safe and sustainable manner. This initiative will make students and their teachers aware of those opportunities.”

Georges El-Damaa, Site Head at AbbVie Manorhamilton Road, explained that a research-driven company like AbbVie had to be proactive in its support of STEM in local communities and showcase the diverse opportunities that are available in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Ireland has a highly developed employee talent base, but the global market is very competitive. As an innovation-based company, we need to continuously engage with parents, teachers, schools, and others to highlight the broad range of high-quality opportunities that come from studying STEM disciplines. It’s our job to inspire the next generation of STEM workers and enthusiasts.”

AbbVie Ballytivnan, Sligo, Site Head, Michael Gallagher, commented that studying STEM subjects could literally open up a world of job opportunities.

“A career in STEM offers so many possibilities – ones that are fulfilling personally but, crucially, opportunities to positively affect communities and wider society at a time when multiple challenges face us. I hope that this programme will help to spark an interest in STEM and help to engage young people in science and technology in the world around them,” he added.