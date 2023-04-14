Bidding for Sligo two-bed student apartment to begin at €75,000

The apartment, which is located across the road from ATU Sligo, is listed for auction on April 27

Number 15A Yeats Village is two-bed apartment located in a student complex in Ballinode, Co Sligo,

A two-bed student flat in Co Sligo is going under the hammer with bidding starting at €75,000.

Measuring 73 sqm, Number 15A Yeats Village, Ballinode, is located in a gated development with 24-hour on site security, large green areas, free onsite parking, and free WiFi.

Bidding for the flat, which is within walking distance of Sligo town centre, begins at €75,000 in an online auction hosted by property portal, youbid.ie. ATU Sligo is located just across the road.

The apartment has a bathroom, a seating area with a TV, fully equipped kitchen with cooker, fridge, and a microwave, and a dining area. Kitchenware and ironing supplies are also provided. There are numerous, shops, pubs and restaurants in Sligo town centre, which is just 15 minutes' walk away.

The area is surrounded by stunning countryside, and there are several golf courses and horse-riding stables nearby, as well as Sligo Racecourse.

Eighteen lots from 13 counties are listed in the April 27 auction.

All properties are listed on the youbid.ie platform.

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979.