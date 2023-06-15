Aunt and niece in tragic Sligo rail accident had tried to avoid oncoming train

Rebecca McLoughlin has paid an emotional tribute to her aunt, Jessica McLoughlin who died in the tragedy

The woman and her niece struck by a train in County Sligo yesterday evening had tried getting out of the way but were struck by the steps of the carriages, The Sligo Champion understands.

Mother of four, Jessica McLoughlin (40) from Yeats Drive in Cranmore and her niece, Rebecca were walking along the rail line when they were hit by the 3.05 Sligo to Dublin train at Ballisodare.

The Sligo Champion understands that the two women had heard the oncoming train which had sounded its horn for up to 30 seconds and they had knelt down alongside the train tracks to get out of the way but were struck by the protruding steps of the train.

It is believed the two women had earlier in the day taken the Dublin train from Sligo but disembarked in Collooney and decided to walk along the track back to Sligo.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on Facebook this morning Rebecca McLoughlin, who remains at Sligo University Hospital, said: “Oh why Jess why did they have to take you, why couldn't it have been me. You have 4 beautiful kids left behind you.

"You didn't deserve this. I'm glad that we got to spend those last moments together though and I'll not forget what I promised you. I’ll not take back my word. I'm in bits here Jess. Why oh why did this have to happen.

"My heart is broke. Lying in each other’s arms them last few moments I’ll never forget what you said to me. I’ll cherish that memory for as long as I live and will never forget you.

"We were two peas in a pod, more like sisters. partners in crime more like lol. At least you’re finally at peace now with nanny and grandad and I promise I'll do you all proud.

"I’ll never forget you beautiful. Fly high Jess and I'll not let your kids ever forget about you will always remind them of how much you loved them. Rest in peace my beautiful aunty I don’t know what I'm gonna do without you u were one in a million never be another you I love u so much sleep tight til we meet again.”

Gardaí and Irish Rail continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Train services resumed this morning on the rail line.