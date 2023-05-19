ATU Sligo exhibition remembers father tragically killed in Donegal car accident

Awards for students at ATU expo who presented their projects for industry and the general public

Michael Kearney (Abbott) with Ronan Healy Award winners, Oisin McLoughlin (Keshcarrigan, Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim), Jack Crumley (Easkey, Co Sligo) and Killian Hagan (Killeshandra, Co Cavan) with Head of College at ATU Sligo, Úna Parsons.

ATU Engineering student, Matthew Barry from Sligo, demonstrates his Smart Renewably Powered Water Pump to ATU Sligo’s Head of College, Úna Parsons at the Engineering Expo.

A father of one tragically killed in a car crash was remembered at an ATU exhibition with an award being presented in his memory.

The Sligo Engineering & Technology Expo returned to Atlantic Technological University for its ninth year, with over 100 final year students presenting their projects to industry and the general public.

A number of awards were given including one in memory of a former student who was killed in a car crash two years ago.

The Ronan Healy award was presented to group project “Project Olympus” with students Oisin McLoughlin (Keshcarrigan, Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim), Jack Crumley (Easkey, Co Sligo) and Killian Hagan (Killeshandra, Co Cavan) receiving the award from Abbott Diabetes Care.

Ronan (40) was a former student of ATU Sligo and an employee of Abbott who sadly passed away in a road traffic accident in March 2021.

He was a much-loved student and colleague and is remembered fondly by everyone who knew him. The award was set up last year by Abbott to remember the young father of one.

Mr Healy, originally from Ballyfarnon in Roscommon, had been living in Ballintogher with his wife Diane and their son, Caolan and was an employee of Abbott.

He worked as a Process Engineer at the company’s Donegal town plant and was on his way to work when the accident occurred.

HIs car was in a collision with a van on the N15 at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

He had been employed with Abbott since May 2018 having also previously been employed by AbbVie, Ballytivnan, Sligo. He was also a prominent player with St Ronan’s GAA club.

Projects at the Expo ranged from a medical stretcher for mountain rescues that crawls to smart gardens that monitors growth.

Over 1,200 visitors to the Expo enjoyed an array of talks and projects, including robotics, automated machinery and smart-home devices.

The Expo, which is sponsored by global healthcare company Abbott, offers potential engineering and computing students the opportunity to interact with leading engineering and technology companies from across Ireland and showcasing projects from Atlantic TU Sligo final year students.

Some of the other unique exhibits included a virtual open day experience for ATU, gaming apps and a livestock locator app.

Health and well-being were also present in the expo with fitness app, machine learning in mental health tracking and a Breast Cancer AI diagnostic app which allows doctors to easily access patient information, upload mammogram images, and receive AI-generated diagnostic recommendations.

Head of College and Head of Faculty of Engineering and Design at ATU Sligo, Úna Parsons said: “The annual Engineering & Technology Expo at ATU Sligo is an ideal opportunity for industry to witness first-hand the high level of students we have in the university.

“We are proud that we educate students that satisfy the needs of industry across a broad range of programmes from engineering, construction to computing programming and everything in between.

“Speaking with the companies present at the event, they were extremely impressed at the high standard of projects our students exhibited here.

“I want to thank our key sponsor Abbott, industry partners, the AIM Centre and everyone who came along to the 2023 Expo.

“I would also like to congratulate all of our students, lecturers and staff who have put so much work into making this expo such a success year on year.”

Among the award winning exhibitors presented by ATU Sligo’s Head of College, Úna Parsons were: Public Vote for Best Project - Automation Inspection Rig by Darragh O’Dowd, Stephen Farrell (Sligo) and John Cosgrove (Ballinafad, Sligo). Electronics & Computer Engineering – Gas Leakage Detection System by Riby Varghese (Galway) and judged by Vision Built.

Computing – Research the Usability of Virtual Workstations by Cian Tivnan (Coolaney, Sligo) and judged by Valeo.

Mechatronic Engineering – Voice Controlled Automated Apprentice by Morgan Davis (Canada) and judged by KAON Automation.

Mechanical and Precision Engineering – Duo Log Splitter by Lisa Molloy (Foxford, Co Mayo) and James Graham (Ballinagh, Co Cavan) and judged by Abbott.

Construction Project Management – Building Information Modelling by Joseph Finn (Mallow, Co Cork) and judged by Gian Agua.