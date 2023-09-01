Atlantic Technological University sees 5% rise in Round One CAO offers

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has seen an increase in applications via the Central Applications Office (CAO). With a rise of nearly 5% in Round 1 offers, ATU has solidified its position as a university of choice, with 81% of applicants set to receive their first choice offers.

This year ATU will be offering 11,500 students places across 226 courses including 12 new courses. A substantial portion of applicants will be recipients of their coveted first preferences. Of these offers, more than 6,500 students will be offered their first-choice courses. This statistic signifies a remarkable milestone, where an impressive 4 out of 5 students will have the opportunity of embarking on their educational pursuits aligned with their aspirations.

A significant highlight of this achievement is ATU's nearly 5% increase in Round 1 offers compared to the previous year. The surge in demand for ATU's programmes is evident through the soaring application figures, with over 35,000 students vying for level 8 programmes and 32,000 for level 6 and 7 programmes. This exceptional upswing in interest is testament to the growing reputation of ATU.

Since attaining university status in April 2022, ATU has experienced an impressive rise in popularity among students seeking higher education. The university's burgeoning reputation has prompted an increasing number of students to opt for local education, fostering a sense of pride within the community.

The points for this year’s level 8 programmes have mainly remained the same with 40% unchanged from last year and 25% reduced. The remaining 35% of courses have seen an increase in points on last year.

Commenting on this significant increase in applicants, ATU Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Dr. Billy Bennett said; "We are thrilled to witness such an overwhelming response to our academic offerings. This accomplishment reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence in education and providing a conducive environment for students to thrive. ATU's continued ascent as a preferred destination for higher education underscores the dedication of our faculty and staff to shaping future leaders. The fact we are offering so many first preferences, shows we are a university of choice for many students."

ATU's growth in popularity in this year's CAO offers underscore the institution's dedication to providing students with as many opportunities as possible, through its offering of 600 courses across the west and northwest region including 226 CAO courses. As the university continues to evolve and expand its horizons, ATU remains steadfast in its mission to empower students and contribute to the advancement of society through education.

The advice to students from Dr Billy Bennett is for students to accept their offers as soon as possible and to accept well before the deadline of 3pm on the 5th of September. Round 2 offers will be available to view on Monday the 11th of September at 2pm with a reply date of Wednesday the 13th of September at 3pm.

Students who have not received an offer, opportunities are still available. If you have questions or uncertainties about your offer, don't hesitate to contact the admissions office at ATU for clarification. Or, alternatively, check out ATU's CAO Offers website on www.atu.ie/offers

If you haven't received an offer for your first preference, don't panic. Additional offer rounds might bring new opportunities. Also, you can consider the Available Places facility from the 31st of August. To find out more on www.atu.ie/available-places