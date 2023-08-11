Arts, crafts, clothes, food, animals and music at Tubbercurry’s Old Fair Day

Frank Meehan and Cllr. Gerard Mullaney, Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council at the Tubbercurry Old Fair Day.

(L-R), Tony O'Brien, Chairman, Tubbercurry Old fair Day Committee, Derek Foye, Garda Trevor Hyland and Mick Foye at the Tubbercurry Old Fair Day.

(L-R), Sophie MccFadden with her grandparents Eileen Brennan and Nathy Brennan at the Tubbercurry Old Fair Day.

More than 20,000 people visited the Tubbercurry Old Fair Day on Wednesday and experienced a fun filled day of traditional Irish cultural heritage, craftsmanship and music. It was a packed five-day programme of family events with the highlight being the Wednesday which attracted people from all around Ireland. It was an opportunity for the artists to showcase their arts and crafts while the weather was a big improvement on recent days.

Renowned for its vibrancy, the festival offered an array of entertainment, immersive experience and family-friendly activities. Lively music performances by the Chafftones supported by Darragh McDonagh on Saturday to Sunday night with SPRINGBREAK, an 80’s tribute band, supported by Oisin McCann. A highlight on Old Fair Day was performed by county music legend Declan Nerney and his band.

His songs and energetic music made the atmosphere even more lively.

Although the festival demonstrates Irish heritage and craftsmanship, this year it also included a group of Ukrainian women who had set up knitting stalls with Sligo Volunteers while an Ecuadorian artisan stall was setup by Paúl Ponce Guevara who was selling clothes, bags and some jewellery made in his native country.

He said, “My clothings are something different than usual. They are made of cotton, but they are processed in a different way and hence give a different texture to the products.

“It’s my first time being at the Fair, but I have got a good response from the public.”

An Garda Siochan’s Armed Response unit were also present demonstratinmg the weapons at their disposal.

“We want to show people our capabilities, that we are always there to help them, and we are armed with everything we need to protect them from any situation,” said one of the Gardaí.

There were a variety of food and farming stalls along with baby ducks, a beautiful pond with ducks and black swans along with two beautiful Scottish Highland cattle.

Sheila Golden from Ballymote has been visiting the Fair most of the years.

She said, “My favorite part is to watch all the animals and pet them. I love them and they are gorgeous. The Fair is getting bigger and bigger every year. It’s a very social occasion and I enjoy it a lot.” People of all ages enjoyed the event to its fullest. A group of five residents from Nazareth House Nursing home were also brought to the Fair for a day trip.

Activities Coordinator Bernadette Hennigan said: “We organise a weekly day trip to bring the residents out and this time we decided to come here.

“It’s very fun and refreshing and they are enjoying it. I think we are going to come here every year now.”

A hard working committee of 20 and a lot of effort by more than 150 volunteers made it possible to organise the Old Fair Fay.

Organising committee chairperson,Tony O’Brien said, “Our Committee has worked tirelessly to organise this festival for everyone to enjoy. We have several new attractions like kids events, new crafts in the centre, and two nights of music for the weekend.

“We have collaborated with local community groups Tubbercurry GAA, Real Tubber, Achonry Farmers Market and charity, ‘Havin A Laugh’ along with other local businesses to introduce new and bigger events.”

Nora Brennan, owner of famous Brennan’s Pub in Tubbercurry said: “It was once a monthly Fair, where farmers used to come and sell their cattle.

“I remember being in school at that time and we would have the day off as all the roads would be full of cattle.

“Then, the cattle mart came in and the Fair died, but they revived it later in the 90’s as a yearly event. It’s no longer about selling but more about a show of what they have.”