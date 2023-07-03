Approval for new Garda Dog Unit in Sligo/Leitrim division

Trained Garda dogs assist in searches and help protect communities

A Garda Dog Unit has been approved for the Sligo/Leitrim Division.

Approval has been given for a new dog handling unit in the Sligo/Leitrim Division, the recent JPC meeting in Sligo was told.

Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken told the meeting that this has been approved and the unit will be based in the region.

Cllr Marie Casserly had moved the motion and she welcomed the news.

The specially trained Garda dogs assist in searches for suspects of crimes and for evidence which may have been discarded. The dogs are also trained to work in serious public order disturbances and they assist in the execution of warrants.

Most of the Garda dogs are detector dogs. These dogs are trained to locate cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and heroin.

Potential Garda dogs are assessed for 3 to 4 weeks and if suitable they start the training programme at the Dog Unit. It can take at least 8 weeks to train a dog to search for drugs and explosives.

After the training is completed, the dog and its handler start operational duty immediately, although ongoing training is continued on a very regular basis.

Garda dogs are also familiarised with working alongside personnel in the Garda Mounted Support Unit, Garda Air Support Unit and Garda Water Support Unit.

The dogs live in their handler’s home, so they build a relationship with their handler, although they understand the difference between work and off duty. The handler is a Garda who has received specialised training and is a member of the force.

There are currently only three dog units operating in the country - in Dublin, Cork and Limerick. Three more have now been approved in Cavan/Monaghan, Donegal and Sligo/Leitrim.

Sniffer dogs are used in a variety of operations, from drug detection operations to helping locate missing persons, and in the detection of explosives also.

“I am hoping that this will act specifically as a deterrent to drugs coming into and circulating in Sligo and to support the staff who are working on the ground helping to protect communities,” Cllr Casserly said.