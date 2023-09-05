Any buyers for an old bank? Iconic Sligo building goes up for sale

Sligo’s iconic former Ulster Bank building in the town centre is up for sale.

A ‘For Sale’ sign has been put up on the building by auctioneers Cushman and Wakefield but the sale has not gone live yet.

The website Ulsterbankportfolio.ie mentions that a cleaning programme is being carried out on all branch buildings to remove signage, operational equipment as the premises are prepared for sale.

The programme commenced in May and was supposed to run for approximately 6 months. As the works are completed the properties will come to the market.

The For Sale sign went up on the former Sligo branch towards the end of last week.

Although the property has not been live yet, people can still register their interest and leave their details on the website.

Emily Doolan Intern surveyor at Cushman and Wakefield told The Sligo Champion that the sale might go live “within two weeks” and people would be able to make offers then.

“However, if they register their interest they will be able to receive a notification as soon as the property goes live on the market.”

The bank had shut its doors for the last time on 26th April 2023 and the people of Sligo are left wondering what will now become of the building located in a prominent position in the centre of town with a statue of WB Yeats to the front. The branch building on Stephen Street is said to be one of Sligo’s most iconic buildings built to the designs of James Hamilton of Glasgow and Belfast.

The detached five-bay two-storey sandstone ashlar classically-styled bank was built in 1863 and was immediately viewed as a notable feature of the town centre due to its rich ashlar Scottish sandstone, scale and prominent position at the junction of three busy streets.