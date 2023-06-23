Annual climb up Sligo’s iconic Benbulben mountain returns this weekend after four year absence

After a four year absence, the annual Benbulben Climb is finally back.

The last climb, which took place in 2019, saw 252 people climb to the top of Benbulben, raising €3,746 for Sligo Cancer Support Centre.

This year, the climb will be dedicated to those we have lost to cancer and those who are battling cancer at this time.

All money raised will go to Sligo Cancer Support Centre.

The annual Benbulben Climb was established by the late Peter Milne, who was an avid climber who raised funds every year with his climb up Benbulben.

Peter sadly passed away in 2019, and the walk went ahead that year in his memory.

The Sligo man raised thousands over the years for Sligo Cancer Support Centre with his annual walk.

This year’s walk takes place on Saturday, June 24th. Climbers are asked to meet at Rathcormac NS, car pool where possible as parking is limited.

Registration starts from 10am, climb starts at 11am. Climbers are told to dress appropriately

No dogs are allowed on the route.

There will be refreshments afterwards in Seamus & Sheila Waters house. The route will be sign posted and there will be stewards directing traffic on the day

For more information on this years climb please visit the Facebook Page "Peter Milne Climb Every Mountain". You can message organisers with any questions.

An iDonate page has been set up to raise funds, you can check it out here.