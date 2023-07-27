All style for the St Attracta’s, Tubbercurry graduation dinner dance
Pixie O'Hara and Thomas Finan at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Aleksandar and Radoskar Stankov at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Chloe McCann, Adrian Walsh, Sinead Johnston, Aoife Johnston and Conor McArdle at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Emily Figg and Kieran Feely at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Claudia Gallagher, Rebecca Staunton, Holly Hyland and Cara King at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Zach Clarke, Emilee Marino, Niamh Oliver and Leah Duffy at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Jessica Casey and ChLoe Hyland at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Tomas Killoran and Kate McLaughlin at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Evan Folliard, Anna Tracey, Paul Gallagher, Jade Gray and Scott Gallagher at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Ciara Towey and Michael Honeyman at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Nevina Newton and Habib Ibrahim at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Sophie Harrington, Ruby McMahon and Lauren Durcan at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Liam Skeffington, Michael Clifford and Matthew Hunt at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Darragh Connolly and Louise Anderson at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Emma Crowley and Matthew Miley at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
TJ O'Hara and Katerina Conkova at St Attracta's Community School Debs in Tubbercurry.
Sligo Champion Today at 13:07
The Leaving Certificate class of 2023 in St Attracta’s Community School gathered in Tubbercurry before setting off for Tullamore by bus to celebrate their graduation dinner dance. Photgrapher Carl Brennan was on hand to catch the glamour and excitement in the lead up to their departure.
St Attracta’s has over 700 students and a teaching staff of 60.
Today's News In 90 Seconds - July 27th