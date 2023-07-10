All roads lead to Riverstown this Saturday for the Co Sligo Agricultural Show

Lot of activities in store for all the family

Tadhg Kenny and Jack Burns are looking forward to the Co Sligo Agricultural Show in Riverstown on Saturday.

On Saturday the Sligo County Agricultural Show will take place in Riverstown Community Park, and a network of volunteers are working hard to ensure a great day out is enjoyed by all.

As well as all the fabulous farm animals competing in classes including Horses, Ponies, Cattle, Sheep and Poultry, for the first time there will also be rare breed Dorper, Valley Blacknose and Soay Sheep and miniature dexter cow Strawberry, the granddaughter of the smallest cow in the world, with her calf. The gorgeous Angola Goats will be back with us as well as the very clever duck herding Sheepdog.

For the children, who get free entry to the Show, they get to marvel at all the animals, enjoy free face painting, free dinky diggers and a free pony ride - thanks to Lough Bo Equestrian (from 2pm). There will also be a magician dazzling the crowds throughout the afternoon, with Mr Majestic’s grand finale free sit down performance scheduled in the Connacht Gold Tent at 4pm. For the first time Autism Ireland will have a sensory room for children and adults, located at the Arrow Harps Changing Rooms building on the main field.

Cookery demonstrations will run throughout the day, with Chef John Kelly whipping up recipes and delighting his audience in the Connacht Gold Tent.

Pats Country Showband will entertain with music throughout the day. Official opening with Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerard Mullaney will take place at 2.30pm.

Following the judging of all classes in Domestic Arts, Junior and Teenage Sections this tent will be have lots of delicious baking, home grown vegetables, art, craft, photography and more on display for visitors to admire. “As well as the Show giving free entry on the gate to children” said Michael Harte, Show Chairman, “we also give free entry for the Junior and Teenage Sections, as well as young handlers in Cattle and Sheep. We are delighted to encourage the younger generation to get involved.” Riverstown Tidy Town and the Sligo Beekeeping Society will have a Stand in the Connacht Gold Tent.

“Additionally there will be over 30 other stands for visitors to browse ranging from selling craft, vegetables, flowers, toys to delicious cupcakes, ice-cream, food and coffee. We are delighted to have the Organic Centre, Knockvicar Organic Garden and South Sligo Energy Partnership as invited guests, along with the Samaritans, Agri Aware, Sports Vision Ireland (visually impaired swimmers) and SPLASH Swimming School promoting water safety.

Details of all Classes to enter are on sligocountyagrishow.com with 293 First Prizes, including 18 Classes that qualify for All Ireland Champions. Entry details are requested in advance, as per each Entry Form. Gates will open at 830am for competitors.

Please help our volunteer team by having exact money to pay Class entries on the day. The Domestic Arts tent will take in your entries and payment until 10.30am, after which it will close for judging until 1.30pm. Poultry to be penned and paid by 11am. Pony Classes commence at 1030am, followed by Horse & Donkey and then Pony Classes Affiliated to Irish Pony Society.

Sheep Classes start at 12.30, and Cattle Classes commence at Noon. Cat, Other Pet & Dog Show starts at 1.30pm, with all entries fees to be paid beforehand from 12.30. “Thank you to all who have already sent in entry details,” said Imelda Ryan-Jones, Show Secretary & PRO, “this helps ensure Show Day runs smoother for visitors and volunteers alike. We are all really looking forward to a lovely day out for all the family on Saturday 15th July.”