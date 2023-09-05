Accessing popular County Sligo beach is like negotiating an obstacle course says local councillor

Getting to the second beach at Rosses Point is proving problematic.

A Sligo County Councillor has expressed dismay at the lack of progress on improving access to the second beach at Rosses Point.

The beach can get cut off when the tide comes in, leaving members of the public having to climb a fence to get ot it.

The matter was raised at Monday’s meeting of the County Council by Councillor Declan Bree.

His motion stated: “That the meeting be provided with a progress report relating to the provision of a boardwalk to allow 24 hours safe access to the second beach at Rosses Point.”

“I have to say that I am extremely disappointed with the lack of progress on this project. I recollect speaking on this issue this time two years ago and again highlighting the need for a boardwalk in June of last year and again in February this year.

“Since the protective rock armour was installed in Rosses Point access to the second beach has been significantly reduced.

“The existing ramp is the only public access to the beach and access is restricted during high tides when the bottom section of the ramp is under water.

“People can now only safely access the beach for the short period when the tide recedes. The alternative is to climb over a concrete fence or to climb over the rock armour.

“Young people and people who are agile may manage the obstacle course of the fence or the boulders, but for a very large number of people it means the enjoyment of walking the second beach is denied to them.

“Indeed, we have heard of people who walked to the Northern end of the beach being stranded by the incoming tide when they attempted to return.

“While signage is in place alerting the public of the challenges and displaying a tide timetable, the reality is that numerous visitors are not familiar with and find it difficult to comprehend tide timetables.

“In this context it is abundantly clear that we need a Boardwalk provided at the soonest possible time, to allow 24 hour access to the second beach.

“I acknowledge the fact that the Council had issued tenders and planned to appoint consultants for all phases of the project in March/April of this year.

“And I note from the report we have now received that unfortunately consultants could not be appointed as only one tender was received.

“I can well understand that the lack of progress on this project must be just as frustrating for council staff as it is for councillors and for members of the public.

“I note that the Council is now exploring other options including re-tendering for specific project phases and I would urge that these options be examined at the soonest possible time so as the project can be progressed in the new year.

“In conclusion I wish to thank the Director of Servies and her directorate for progressing matters relating to the planned improvements at the Deadman’s Point Swimming Pool,” said Cllr Bree.

The dune system at Rosses Point has seen severe erosion over the past number of years and was threatening the nearby golf course.

Rock armour was subsequently installed to try to prevent further erosion.