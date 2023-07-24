AbbVie employees volunteer to refurbish Sligo community centre

AbbVie, the global biopharmaceutical company which has two locations in Sligo, recently celebrated its eighth annual Week of Possibilities. The initiative is the company’s signature community volunteering programme.

In Sligo, more than 250 AbbVie employees from AbbVie’s manufacturing plants in Ballytivnan and the Manorhamilton Road jointly contributed more than 1,150 hours to deliver a complete revitalisation of the Avalon Centre in Abbeyquarter. This involved the creation of a sensory area and a total repaint of the entire facility – including a stunning mural dedicated to a deceased former employee.

In each Week of Possibilities location, service projects are selected to ensure that AbbVie volunteer efforts align with the greatest needs of each local community. AbbVie partnered with the national volunteer development agency, Volunteer Ireland on the design and implementation of their Irish projects.

Speaking about the positive impact of the Week of Possibilities outreach, Donna Harte, Manager at The Avalon Centre, said:

“The words ‘thank you’ seem so inadequate for expressing the level of gratefulness we feel towards Volunteer Ireland and AbbVie. Without them, and without the Week of Possibilities, we would never have been able to make such large-scale improvements to the centre.

“Over 350 people per week, of all ages, come in and out through our centre and for it to be a welcoming and functional space for them is just amazing. The upgrades to our children’s indoor and outdoor spaces are going to have such a positive impact on the children and young people using our centre, particularly the upgrades to our sensory room – these will be invaluable!

“To quote Jane Goodall “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make” – AbbVie and Volunteer Ireland, their staff and volunteers, have all chosen to make a difference, a difference which will have a lasting positive impact on the Avalon Centre and all the people attending and working in it.”

AbbVie believes in making a strong commitment to local communities, particularly in education. Commenting on the Sligo project, Michael Gallagher, Site Head at AbbVie Ballytivnan, said: “Week of Possibilities demonstrates our deep commitment to giving back to our communities and people in need and demonstrates what’s possible when companies like AbbVie come together to work on projects which provide real value in the community. These volunteer opportunities are critically important to who we are as a company and reflect the very best of our culture.”

“At AbbVie, we are committed to supporting our local communities through volunteering, and we were delighted to partner with Volunteer Ireland on this project again this year” said Georges El-Damaa, Site Head at AbbVie Manorhamilton Road. “I’d like to thank our incredible employees for their tremendous efforts across the week. They should be very proud of the work that they have done which make a positive impact for people right across Sligo for years to come.”