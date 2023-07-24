A week of music and dance at South Sligo Summer School

The South Sligo Summer School welcomed musicians, singers and dancers of all ages to Tubbercurry last week, some for the first time, others for the first time in many years and many more longtime attendees who have been coming for as long as the summer school has been in existence.

It was a wonderful week of music, song and dance. Classes were up on last year, the hall was packed with enthusiastic dancers stepping it out to one fabulous céili band after the other for seven consecutive nights and musicians flocked to Tubbercurry all week to catch up with their friends, have a few tunes and meet up with the local and visiting musicians.

Singers made the week their own led by Siobhan and Eoin O’Donnell in class in Teach Laighne all week. The sean nós singing class, held in Cawley’s Hotel, was a great success under the stewardship of Connemara’s Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin with numbers attending well up on last year. It was marvellous to see the renewed level of interest in our native language and organisers were delighted to have two Sligo singers included in the Grand Concert on Friday night in The May Queen, Eoin Casserly from Sligo Town and Roisin Brett whose dad Padraig is a native of Tubbercurry.

The set dancing and sean nós dancing workshops were very well attended with the floor of St Brigid’s Hall full morning and afternoon and the music ringing from the rafters. Dance tutors Pat Murphy and Eiméar Mulvey kept them all on their toes and great fun and learning was had by all. People attended the summer school this year from Japan, Australia, UK, Canada, USA, Ukraine, Spain, Hungary, Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Scotland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Poland and Denmark as well as from all corners of County Sligo and practically every county in Ireland. The series of Afternoon Talks was a huge success with highlights including an illustration of the music and musicians of West Sligo with Jason and Lorna McGuinness, accompanied by Aileen Donagher McGowan and Fiachra Guihen, two very interesting talks on the Sligo Style by Martin Dowling and Joanna Sweeney, a presentation on his newly published book and accompanying CDs on all the individual musicians who played in All Ireland winning Senior Céilí Bands from 1951 – 2021 by Tubbercurry musician and researcher Philip Duffy and the launch of his new CD of melodeon music, ‘Ar Ais Ar Mo Dhuchas’, by Connemara native and longtime Sligo resident, box player PJ Hernon.

Huge thanks go to everyone who helped in any way to make the week such a success – to all those individuals and businesses who contributed generously with donations, to all the local businesses who made rooms available in town for classes, to the boards, committees and caretakers of St Brigid’s Hall, North Connaught College, Tubbercurry Family Resource Centre, St George’S Hall, Foroige Youth Café, Tubbercurry & District Credit Union, Tubbercurry Community Library & Teach Laighne, Old Fair Day, Phoenix Players, Western Drama Festival, Tubbercurry Chamber & Tubbercurry GAA members who helped with stewarding, supervising, stage lighting, door rotas, erecting bunting and signs etc. Organisers also extended thanks to the Arts Council of Ireland, Sligo County Council, MSLETB and Aurivo for their ongoing support. Roll on 14th to 20th July 2024.