A Sligo/Leitrim voluntary body working with those with disabilities has transferred its services to the HSE

North West Parents & Friends (NWPF), a Sligo and Leitrim based voluntary organisation that provides person-centred services and supports for people with disabilities and their families has agreed to transfer its services to the HSE.

In the last few years, the Board of NWPF has come to recognise that as a small local organisation, it is increasingly difficult to provide these services against the backdrop of increasing costs, challenging public finances, labour market shortages, increasing regulation, and other factors. The HSE have agreed to run the NWPF services currently funded under a service level agreement from September 30th 2023.

A priority for both the HSE and NWPF is that those using NWPF services, their families and staff are not impacted by the transfer of services. The services being taken over by the HSE will be managed by Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo (CH CDLMS) Disability Services.

The HSE and NWPF, are working to ensure that the necessary transition and transfer arrangements are progressed with the least amount of disruption to service users over the coming months. The HSE and NWPF can assure service users, their families and staff that current services will continue after the transition to the HSE. The HSE and NWPF through the joint Transfer Team will communicate and engage with relevant stakeholders on an ongoing basis.

Head of Service, HSE CH CDLMS Disability Services, Edel Quinn said “The NWPF has a long history of delivering disability services and well established relationships with the HSE locally. The HSE is committed to continuing the work of NWPF in delivering the services established under that organisation. It is intended that service transition from NWPF to the HSE will be a smooth transition with no impacts being experienced by those using services and their families.”

Margaret Casserly, Chair of North West Parents said: “NWPF was formed by parents and friends at a time when few services existed for people with intellectual disabilities. They fundraised and campaigned over years, developing the range of services we have today, which are of a very high standard.

"Today, we are fortunate that the state supports such efforts and indeed is better placed to run them compared to a small voluntary organisation like NWPF. We recognise that our work is now done. I would like to pay tribute to our many service users, wonderful staff and the members of the board who have always striven for the best services possible, with the support of HSE and our other funders. We are passing the task with thanks and in full confidence to the HSE.”