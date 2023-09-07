A record August for Ireland West Airport with 102,000 passengers

Pictured at Ireland West Airport to mark the occasion of record breaking passenger numbers at Ireland West Airport for the month of August were, from left to right, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, TD, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Dara Calleary, TD, Councillor John Caulfield

A record 102,000 passengers passed through Ireland West Airport during the month of August, making it the busiest month in the airports 38-year history. The passenger numbers represented a 10% increase on the same period in 2022 and were 7% higher than in August 2019. The busiest day of the month was Tuesday 29th of August where 4,539 passengers travelled through the airport, which proved to be the busiest ever day in the airports history.

Over 78,000 passengers travelled between Ireland and the UK during the month of August an 11% increase on August 2022 with the London Market experiencing record passenger numbers on services to and from Luton and Stansted with Ryanair and London Heathrow with Aer Lingus. In addition, Ryanair had their busiest ever month on their services to both Edinburgh and Liverpool.

The airports services to Mainland and Continental Europe also recorded record passenger numbers with a 5% increase compared to August 2022. Faro in Portugal and Barcelona (Girona) in Spain were the two most popular sun destinations for holidaymakers, whilst Ryanair’s twice weekly service to Cologne in Germany enjoyed its busiest ever month in August, providing a boost for tourist visits to the West and Northwest regions.

Commenting on a record month, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, said “August proved to be another record-breaking month, which included our busiest ever single day for passenger traffic at the airport. It’s a fantastic milestone for the airport to reach over 100,000 passengers in a single month, for only the second time in the airport’s history.

"Despite the record numbers travelling last month, our staff focus continued to be on ensuring the journey through the airport was efficient and a pleasant one for all our passengers. The months of September and October continue to look strong and with great value to be had on flights to the UK and Spain, Portugal, Italy and Germany it’s always a popular time for those looking to get some autumn sunshine or enjoy a short city break”