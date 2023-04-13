€650,000 secured by Sligo council for water activities facility at Rosses Point

Sligo County Council have secured funding from Fáilte Ireland’s Platforms for Growth Tourism Investment Fund for the development of outdoor water-based facilities at Rosses Point, the County Council meeting was told.

A sum of €650,000 has been allocated for the project.

Cllr Declan Bree had asked in a motion, for when construction work was expected to commence on the proposed new outdoor water-based activities facility at Rosses Point and to ask what proposals, if any, the Council had to refurbish the steps leading to the First Beach

In a written reply, Director of Services, Dorothy Clarke said the proposed facilities were currently at preplanning stage. It is envisaged that an application for consent to undertake construction works of the proposed facilities will be made to An Bord Pleanála in Q2 2023.

An application to An Bord Pleanála is required due to the location of the proposed facilities in or near/adjacent to a Special Area Conservation (SAC).

One could estimate if planning consent is received, that the construction phase might begin in late 2024 or early 2025 at the earliest.

The Council has no current proposals to refurbish the steps leading to the First beach. The current steps cannot be rebuilt in the same position due to ever increasing coastal erosion risks.

In the meantime, the steps have been closed off.

Cllr Bree said at the outset he wanted thank Director of Services, Emer Concannon and Senior Executive Engineer Val Baynes, for their prompt response to the request to have stones removed from the slipway to the first beach in Rosses Point last week.

As was known, stones can build up on the slipway during winter months as a result of high tides, currents and storms. And on many occasions the stones can be removed by the sea.

He also thanked Ms Concannon and Brian Flynn for progressing the proposal to provide a swimming shelter at the Deadman’s Point swimming pool.

The provision of such a shelter to protect swimmers as they change in inclement weather, particularly during the winter months, will be of significant benefit, said Cllr Bree.

“With regard to the report on the proposed new outdoor water-based activities facility centre, I have to say that I am somewhat disappointed as I was under the impression from previous reports that construction work would commence early in 2024. There was a general welcome in April of 2021 when the funding was announced for the facility. Members were advised then that the centre will provide hot water showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces and will be fully wheelchair accessible.

“Currently, the public toilet at the beach in Rosses Point is only open from May to the end of August, so in this context the construction of the new centre will be warmly welcomed.

“He added that it would be his expectation that one of our beach wheelchairs will be located in the centre so as it will be readily available for disabled people should they wish to use it,” he said.

He noted from Ms Clarke’s report, that unfortunately the current damaged steps to the first beach cannot be rebuilt in the same position due to the ever increasing coastal erosion risks and he thanked the director for the update.

Cllr Thomas Walsh welcomed the update on the outdoor water based facilities and asked the Director if the design of the facilities was the same across the country. He asked for a coffee facility or takeaway dock be considered as well.

Ms Clarke said it was very hard to give an exact time scale of when the Council would be on site.

The Director said they may be on site before the end of 2024 but it was too early to say as they had previous experience of contracts having to be re-tendered.

There are two facilities in Sligo and the design is a standard one but it would be tailored to an individual area’s needs.

The Director said they would keep members informed through the Municipal District meetings of progress.

On additional facilities, she said they would be taken into consideration if the location allowed.