44 pubs have closed in County Sligo since 2002 says new report

Some 44 pubs have closed their doors in County Sligo since 2005. Five of the pubs closed in 2002.

That’s according to a new report from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) which has shown a continuing decline in the number of pubs across Ireland, with the rate of decline accelerating since Covid-19.

The Irish Pub: Supporting our communities report, based on the group’s analysis1 shows a 22.5% decline in the number of pubs in the State from 2005 to 2022 – this represents the closure of 1,937 small and family-run Irish businesses. DIGI says this decrease sparks concern about the future sustainability of many other businesses in the industry.

Over 450 pubs nationally have closed in the period since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic with the greatest decreases seen in more rural parts of the country compared with Dublin. Analysis also established that the rate of closures has accelerated in the aftermath of Covid-19, with 349 pubs closing in 2020 and 2021.

Although all 26 counties experienced a decline in the number of public houses during the 2005 to 2022 period, the lowest decrease was in Dublin at 3.4%.

The largest decrease was seen in Limerick with 32% less pubs in the county since 2005. Roscommon (30.3%), Cork (29.9%) and Laois (29.9%) say the next largest decreases, with a further eight counties all showing the closure of more than a quarter (25%) in the number of pubs: Offaly (28.7%), Leitrim (28.6%), Tipperary (28.6%), Mayo (27.8%), Longford (26.5%), Donegal (26.3%), Clare (25.7%) and Waterford (25.4%).

DIGI says the data shows the number of closures disproportionately impacts more regional counties and areas outside of urban centres – such as Dublin and the immediate surrounding counties.

Commenting, Kathryn D’Arcy, Chair of DIGI and Communications and Corporate Affairs Director at Irish Distillers said: “The analysis in this report paints a stark picture of a sector that is fighting against continued decline due to a number of significant external pressures – many of which are outside of our control.

‘’Ireland’s excise on spirits is the third highest in Europe, our excise on wine is the highest in Europe and our excise on beer is the second highest in Europe. We have some of the highest excise duties in the world and the second highest in Europe overall, despite the industry being at the heart of Ireland’s tourism sector and its international reputation as a vibrant destination.

‘’The majority of the almost 2,000 pubs cited in the report which have closed represent the closure of a small or family-run business, the loss of a livelihood and the disappearance of a high-street landmark.

“We must create a sustainable operating environment for the sector and particularly those in more rural parts of the country who are being disproportionately impacted by Government policy.

“To address this challenge, DIGI are calling on Government to deliver a reduction in Ireland’s extremely high excise duties which would make an immediate, positive difference to the hundreds of small businesses in our sector struggling to stay open.”