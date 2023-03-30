€137k in funding to repair and safeguard heritage buildings in County Sligo

Five Sligo projects will benefit from a €4.5m funding package to repair and safeguard built heritage.

Over €130,000 in funding will be provided under the Historic Structures Fund 2023

The HSF is one of two built heritage funding schemes which work in partnership with owners and the 31 local authorities to protect the country’s built heritage – a key aim of Heritage Ireland 2030, the new national heritage plan.

By providing grants of between €15,000 and €200,000, the HSF assists owners of heritage structures – including those on the local authorities’ Record of Protected Structures and those in Architectural Conservation Areas – to meet their obligations to care for their properties. The scheme provides assistance to a wide range of heritage structures, including castles, churches, mills, bridges, shop fronts, and thatch structures, as well as to private houses. This year’s Sligo HSF includes awards to:

Pollexfen House: funding of €37,500 for the renewal of roof covering, renewal of defective lead work, removal of vegetation, installation of structural ties, consolidation of masonry chimneys, and the reinstatement of clayware pots.

Sligo Cemetery Gate Lodge: funding of €37,500 for the repair and renewal of windows and doors, associated pointing around the windows. Work also proposed to complete internal structural repairs and install the suspended floors at ground and first floor level.

Annaghmore House, Collooney: funding of €31,500 for the replacement of a defective bitumen flat roof with lead sheet, to re-instate the lead weathered parapet and parapet gutter detail, and to fit new cast iron downpipes.