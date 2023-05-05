Minister Eamon Ryan left in no doubt about feelings on gold mining during his Sligo visit

A large group of Treasure Leitrim members met with Green Party Minister Eamon Ryan, in Sligo on Thursday evening to raise concerns regarding the issuing of prospecting licenses just over a year ago to Flintridge Resources for 47 townlands in Leitrim.

The group were also accompanied by their 'Trojan Horse' sculpture which symbolises prospecting licenses as a Trojan Horse for the gold-mining industry.

The minister spoke with a number of those outside the Glasshouse Hotel, where he was holding a public meeting, about their concerns regarding gold-mining and it’s potential negative impact on the landscape, air and water quality, and the possible damage to existing industries like tourism.

Treasure Leitrim member Jamie Murphy spoke to the Minister.

"Minister Ryan was kind enough to talk with some of us prior to the meeting and we expressed numerous concerns about the threat of gold mining ,not only for this area but for the country as a whole. There is almost 30% of land available for prospecting which is an astonishing figure. The track record of the industry as a whole was highlighted as was the record of Flintridge Resources specifically.

“I also mentioned to the Minster that there was a sense in this part of the country that we are “under siege” from various extractive industries such as non native forestry plantations, fracking previously and now mining. While the Minister listened it was disappointing that he ultimately still felt that possible mining would be necessary in the country.”

Many of those present outside then made their way into the public meeting to listen to Minister Ryan answer questions on a range of topics. Treasure Leitrim Chairperson James Gilmartin raised an important issue regarding the rights of companies such as Flintridge Resources to access land for prospecting.

He said there were concerns that companies could seek injunctions against landowners who refused access to companies and this would obviously be worrying for farmers and landowners who didn’t not wish to give the company permission to enter their land. He also raised the matter of whether Minister Ryan would support a ban on the use of cyanide in processing of gold/silver as had been done by Leitrim County Council. Treasure Leitrim is hoping to get clarity on these matters from Minister Ryan in the near future and reaffirmed their commitment to making sure the gold-mining industry is not allowed to gain a foothold in the region.