Sligo

Change county

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in her Sligo home has been released

The late Angela Canavan.

Ms Canavan was discovered dead in her home at St John's Terrace, Sligo.

thumbnail: The late Angela Canavan.
thumbnail: Ms Canavan was discovered dead in her home at St John's Terrace, Sligo.
Paul DeeringSligo Champion

The man (30s) arrested as part of the investigation into the discovery of a body of a woman in her home in Sligo on Monday of last week has been released from custody. A file will be prepared for the DPP.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday morning and was detained at a Garda station in the North Western Region under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say they are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of the woman, Angela Canavan, in her fifties, at her home at St John’s Terrace, Sligo on Monday 1st May 2023 shortly after 8:30pm.

A post-mortem was conducted, the results of which, say Gardaí, are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

The funeral Mass of Ms Canavan, a separated mother of two sons and a native of Mayo, took place last Saturday morning in Crossmolina. Cremation will follow at a later date.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.