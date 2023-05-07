Man arrested in Sligo on suspicion of murdering woman in her home

Gardaí in Sligo have arrested a man in connection with the death of woman in the town last week.

This morning, Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder. He is currently in detention at a Garda station in the North Western Region under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say they are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of the woman, Angela Canavan, in her fifties,at her home at St John’s Terrace, Sligo on Monday 1st May 2023 shortly after 8:30pm.

A post-mortem was conducted, the results of which, say Gardaí, are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.