Around the districts: Northside Community Partnership to Skreen-Dromard

Room rental

Are you looking to rent a room for that all important meeting, to give training, physical exercise, art classes, dance classes, computer classes etc. etc. we have rooms for hire. Contact the centre at 071 9147097.

Chair -based Exercise

Gentle Chair-Based exercise for vintage years in our centre every Monday from midday to 1 p.m. starting April 17 for six weeks. The cost is €18 for the six classes. Spaces are limited, please contact the centre 071 9147097 for further information.

Vintage Years Programme Afternoon Tea

Come and join us for Afternoon Tea on Thursday, April 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be tea, coffee, sandwiches and pastries as well as background music. Tickets cost €5, and spaces are limited so please book early. Contact Sue at 086 4453465 or the Northside reception at 071 9147097.

Alone

Would you be willing to provide companionship or make calls to Older People for one hour once a week?

ALONE are seeking volunteers in your area. Full training and support provided. If interested, please sign up here: alone.ie/volunteers/

For more information, contact Helena Madden on Helena.madden@alone.ie or at 086 0145829.

Women’s Shed

A Women’s Shed is a place to meet and enjoy other people’s company, get involved in activities with others, learn or pass on skills, or just simply pass the time of day with other women. Members decide for themselves what they would like to do and participation in Shed activities is optional.

If you are interested in setting up a Women’s Shed in your area, or would like more information on what is involved, an information evening is being held in: Northside Community Centre, Forthill, Sligo F91 N778: 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Please contact Jonathan May at jmay@sligoleader.com to indicate if you will be attending.

Flower Arranging

Are you interested in learning to do Flower arrangements with Sligo Flower and Garden Club.

Contact Martina Flynn 087 2365055 for further information.

Art Classes

Are you interested in joining an art class? All standards are welcome beginners and improvers. For further information please contact Michael at 087 2026735.

Northside Community Playschool

Child friendly, free curriculum based preschool places available in Northside Community Playschool for this coming September 2023. Please contact Denise at 087 2593031.

Pre-school Afterschool

Enquiries about pre-school please contact Denise at 087 2593031.

Enquiries for afterschool please contact Joanne at 087 7718535.

Senior Alarms

When the evenings are dark our Elderly can feel isolated or afraid. If you or someone you know would like to feel more secure you can apply for an Alarm system through our centre. For more info, please contact Sue or Martina at 071 9147097.

Outreach Support and Services

Our Drugs and Alcohol misuse counselling service, runs all year round, supporting those and their families with addiction issues. The Outreach workers are based in Sligo Northside and in Cranmore. Drugs and Alcohol misuse counselling services Mark 087 2208602 Ciaran 087 78783555.

Mediation

In addition, we run a successful community mediation service which was established to serve the needs of those in Sligo Communities, who are in conflict. This is a great service to have in the community. During the pandemic we received a lot of enquiries for family mediation and we were successful in securing funding for additional training for our mediators from Sligo Leader Partnership Ltd. Mediation service Brendan at 087 7542660.

Film Making and Editing

We run free Filmmaking and editing courses throughout the year in partnership with MSLETB All courses are QQI accredited and offered at introductory Level 3 and Level 5 for those with more experience. The courses offer participants the chance to learn a wide range of skills necessary for the film industry, from script writing to a Film and Editing Programme. Sinéad northsidefilm@gmail.com.

Sligo Sports and Recreation

Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership have funded some much appreciated programmes from our Pre – School Afterschool programme to Chair exercise for the vintage years. Northside are working in partnership with Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership to identify and provide other possible programmes to different sectors of the community.

Quick and Easy Meals

Would you like to learn how to cook quick and easy meals? MSLETB are giving ongoing weekly training in the centre. For further information please contact Joan at 087 6651796.

Digital Skills

Are you interested in learning Digital Skills? Class are held in the centre every Wednesday from 10.30 12.30 p.m. Contact Geri Bruce at 071 9141138/086 4183717.

DOCHAS

In addition Dochas Clubhouse are based in our facility. This is a resource for individuals experiencing mental ill health. It aims to enable participants to access employment, educational, and social opportunities in the community. Contact Rosaleen Sherlock at dochasclub@yahoo.co.uk.

Groups

Furthermore we provide space for other groups to run programmes and activities these include cookery programmes, digital skills, meetings, sports programmes etc. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates.

We have found being a member of the PPN very beneficial, the experience has allowed us to develop strong networks with other groups and agencies. We believe the involvement allows community groups the opportunity to learn from each other which is greatly benefiting the Sligo communities throughout the county.

RIVERSTOWN

Playground table quiz

A table quiz will take place on Friday, April 28, at 9 p.m. in Tommy Mac’s Bar, Riverstown in aid of Riverstown Playground. Any support would be appreciated.

Community Games

Riverstown Community Games Swimming will take place in Sligo Sports Complex on Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m. Swimmers should be pool-side at 3.50 p.m. Art competition will take place on Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m. in Ardkeeran NS Model-making will take place in Sooey NS on April 23 at 2 p.m. Athletics will take place on Sunday, May 28, starting with fancy dress parade at 1 p.m. For further information on any Community Games event call 086 8258525.

Shamrock Gaels

The healthy club committee are asking members to help clean-up the community. People are asked to take a bag and pick the rubbish in their own road or area. Filled bags can be returned to the club grounds in Coola or to the Tidy Towns shed in Riverstown. Bags and gloves will be available at underage training in Coola during April or from Martin Baker’s Butcher shop or Riverstown Totalhealth Pharmacy. Please do this safely and ensure children are supervised. Thank you in advance.

Gaelic for Mothers

Gaelic for Mothers and others team are back training on Monday, April 17, in Riverstown Park at 7.45 p.m. All new members welcome, with or without experience.

Yoga

Relax with Sarah at yoga classes this March in the Coleman Music Centre. Evening flow available on Monday evening from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. and Gentle Flow Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call Sarah for bookings 083 0618006.

Concert

Riverstown Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann presents the Hernon family and Don Stiffe in concert on Friday, May 26, in the Morrison Cottage, Riverstown at 8.30 p.m. Admission is €12. With special guest dancers from Bróga Bríomhar Dance School.

Summer camp

Sean Nós Dancing, hip-hop dancing, arts and crafts, outdoor games, bun decorating, treasure hunt and much more. Get in Step summer Camp will run from July 17 to July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Morrison Cottage, Riverstown. Cost is €80 per child, two siblings €150, three siblings €220. A non-refundable €20 deposit is required to secure place. Children aged between 4 and 12 welcome. Places limited and booking essential. Contact Eimear at 086 2584465.

Community Notes

All are welcome have their news items included in the Riverstown community notes so please email carrowcashel@eircom.net or alternatively text or call Iris at 086 825.8525.

SKREEN-DROMARD

Social Dance

The April Social Dance will be held in the community centre Skreen on Saturday, April 29.Dancing will commence from 9 p.m. and the music will be supplied by Steve Reilly Everyone welcome. Women’s Shed.

The Community Council are now seeking to see if there is an interest in the setting up of a Women’s Shed Group in the local area. Anyone interested or with ideas re same should contact Audrey at 086 6069063 or email skreendromardpro@gmail.comSt Peter and Paul Church Dromard.

The parish council have approved plans for the refurbishment of the church. It is hoped that this work will commence after Easter. The church will be closed for the duration of the refurbishment from Monday, May 1, The work involved will cover Essential repairs, Painting of the Interior and Exterior of the church, New Seating and Flooring and Upgrade works to the Sanctuary.

The work will be sub-contracted by the Parish Pastoral Council under the supervision of Mr Michael Conmy, Conservation Architect. If anyone would like to donate €1,000 for a seat, please contact Fr Michael Gilroy or any member of the Parish Pastoral Council. Any donation towards the Refurbishment Project will be gratefully received and appreciated.

Skreen-Dromard Community Care Outing

The Skreen-Dromard Community Care Group are organising a two-day trip to Galway, staying in the Galway Bay Hotel on Sunday and Monday night, May 21, and 22nd.

The cost of the two dinner and two nights bed and Breakfast is €275 per person sharing. There is a single room supplement of €66 extra per night. Any queries or to book, contact Anne Marie at 087 7566514 or Patsy at 087 9432103.

Daffodil Day.

The recently held Daffodil Day, hosted by Beltra post office and Beltra Country Market, raised €428.10. Any one who supported in any way is gratefully thanked.

St Patrick’s GAA

St Patrick’e GAA Club are looking for volunteers to help with Pitch Lining and persons to Video Record the Football Games. If you would like to help please contact the chairman Gerard Clarke or secretary Rose Davis.

Text Alert.

Text Alert Membership for the local area is now due for renewal. To renew your membership or to add your telephone number to the group, just fill in the registration form which can be filled out in Collerys Shop Larkhill Beltra Ardabrone Stores Adrabrone Dromard, Beltra post office or at the community centre, Skreen,

Local Schools – Enrolments

Ballinlig National School is currently enrolling pupils for the 2023/2024 school year. For further information or to enrol a child, contact the school at 071 9166883 or email ballinligns@gmail.com High Park National School will commence accepting enrolment forms for pupils from February 17.

If you require an enrolment form please contact the school at 071 9166891 or via email at highparkprimary@gmail.com the school will hold an open evening at the school on Wednesday March1st from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. New students are welcome to attend the open evening.

Beltra Country Market.

Beltra Country Market have now resumed their Saturday morning Market in Beltra Hall and grounds from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. every Saturday.

Easkey Meals on Wheels.

This Meals on Wheels Service is available from the Easkey Community Centre. Further information and details can be got by phoning 096 49818.

New book

A new book entitled ‘Templeboy Church: A New Dawn’ has been published recently by Fr Michael Gilroy to commemorate the recent Church restoration. Limited copies will be available. If you wish to pre-order a copy, please give you name to any member of the Parish Pastoral Council or to Fr Michael. The book will cost €20 and all profits will go to the church Restoration Fund.

Social Prescribing

A Social Prescribing Clinic will now be available at the Skreen Family Practice on the second Friday of each month – starting on Friday, February 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each meeting day.

Social Prescribing is about helping people to address their health and wellbeing, by connecting them with activities or supports that will help make a difference in their lives. If a person is over 18 years and wants support to engage in a Social Prescription or wants to know more about this service, call into the Skreen Family Practice and have a chat with Loretta.

If a visit is not possible, call Loretta at 083 4036985 or email lorettasfrc@gmail.com.

Community Council.

The PRO of the Community Council has set up an email address where she can be contacted to promote activities in the centre. Contact details Skreendromardpro@gmail.com.

Bingo

Weekly Bingo continues each Friday night in the Dromore West Community Centre at 8.30 p.m. each night.

Everyone welcome.

Seniors Alert Scheme.

Anyone interested in Personal Alarm equipment please contact David Tuffy for further details at 087 6773816.

Notes Notice

All notes must now be submitted to the Editor early on Fridays for operational reasons. Due to this change, anyone submitting notices for inclusion in the Skreen-Dromard Notes of the following week’s Champion issue, must have same with me by 8 p.m., at the latest, on Thursday nights.

All clubs, groups and individuals are asked to note this change.