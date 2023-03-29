Around the districts: Merville Centre to Tubbercurry

19 dancers from Áirc Damhsa performed to a packed Hawk’s Well Theatre on Sunday for the premiere of Becoming Different featuring Sligo dancers: Megan Walsh , Ellen Langton, Shauna McGrath and Anna McGrath. The project was supported by the Arts Council of Ireland - Young People & Children in Education The group is pictured with mentor Edwina Guckian & musicians Stephen Doherty, Cathy Jordan, Martin Brunsden, Ryan Molloy, David Doocey and Fergal Scahill.

ACTIVITIES

Merville Community Centre Hall Hosts a wide range of activities operated by Different Trainers and groups. The Current Offerings include Chess (All Ages) Finding Fitness, Karate (All Ages) Pilates, yoga and Children’s Activity Saturday Camps. Birthday Parties are also Hosted at weekends with certain Conditions. Full Details on our Social Media and By Calling the centre office at 071 9150029.

Condolences

The Merville Management Committee, staff and on Behalf of the Wider Merville Community wish to offer our condolences to the family and Many Friends of Imelda Leonard (née O’Loughlin) Ballysooragh, Letterbreen, Fermanagh, who has passed away recently. Imelda’s Daughter Jackie is a Member of the board of management here at Merville. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Dreamchasers Childcare

Spaces available for entry Level Preschool, both for immediate registration and for September 2023. Qualifying Supports on the ECCE the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) are available. Please contact 071 9152022 or Mobile 086 4424093 for further information.

Pendant alarms

Merville Community Centre facilitate on behalf of our community the provision to eligible persons of Social Monitored Pendant Alarms, under the Seniors Alert Scheme that is administered by Pobal Equipment Funding is available for eligible persons over 65 years for the installation of an monitored alarm on a landline in the person’s home. The alarms are now available for persons aged 65 or older and living alone, living with another person who meets the terms and conditions, living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household. First year monitoring is free for all new applicants. Subsequent annual monitoring charges are then payable by the user. This is Peace of Mind for Both the Users, family and friends at minimal cost. Contact Merville Centre Office at 071 9150029 for further information.

Community employment

Community Employment (CE) Vacancy CES-2254456 for Housekeeper at Merville Community Centre CE Team is now live. This is a developmental opportunity, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career. The role is Housekeeper/Cleaner in a busy Community Centre. Duties include Cleaning Toilet Areas, Childcare Areas and Community Rooms to HACCP Standards and now with increased Frequency Due to Covid, etc. Flexibility is required with regard to hours. Eligibility to participate on CE is generally linked to those who are 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for one year or more. Your eligibility will have to be verified by INTREO, Quoting CES-2254456. Applicants should supply suitable character references and be prepared to complete a garda vetting application form. Contact the centre for Further Information at 071 9150029. Other CE Vacancies including Caretaker and General Operative are available, check JobsIreland.ie for further information.

Your Community Notes

Local Voluntary and Community Groups are reminded that any notices for publication can be emailed to mervilleycc@gmail.com or hard copy left into the Merville Centre for inclusion in our Local Notes and our social media platforms.

NORTHSIDE COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP

Room rental

Are you looking to rent a room for that all important meeting, to give training, physical exercise, art classes, dance classes, computer classes etc. etc. we have rooms for hire. Contact the centre at 071 9147097.

Flower arranging

Are you interested in learning to do Flower arrangements with Sligo Flower and Garden Club.

Contact Martina Flynn 087 2365055 for further information.

Art Classes

Are you interested in joining an art class? All standards are welcome beginners and improvers. For further information please contact Michael at 087 2026735.

Northside Community Playschool

Child friendly, free curriculum based preschool places available in Northside Community Playschool for this coming September 2023. Please contact Denise at 087 2593031.

Pre-school afterschool

Enquiries about pre-school please contact Denise at 087 2593031.

Enquiries for afterschool please contact Joanne at 087 7718535.

Senior Alarms

When the evenings are dark our Elderly can feel isolated or afraid. If you or someone you know would like to feel more secure you can apply for an Alarm system through our centre. For more info, please contact Sue or Martina at 071 9147097.

Outreach Support and Services

Our Drugs and Alcohol misuse counselling service runs all year round, supporting those and their families with addiction issues. The Outreach workers are based in Sligo Northside and in Cranmore. Drugs and Alcohol misuse counselling services Mark 087 2208602 Ciaran 087 78783555.

Mediation

In addition, we run a successful community mediation service which was established to serve the needs of those in Sligo Communities, who are in conflict. This is a great service to have in the community. During the pandemic we received a lot of enquiries for family mediation and we were successful in securing funding for additional training for our mediators from Sligo Leader Partnership Ltd. Mediation service Brendan at 087 7542660.

Film Making and Editing

We run free Filmmaking and editing courses throughout the year in partnership with MSLETB All courses are QQI accredited and offered at introductory Level 3 and Level 5 for those with more experience. The courses offer participants the chance to learn a wide range of skills necessary for the film industry, from script writing to a Film and Editing Programme. Sinéad northsidefilm@gmail.com.

Sligo Sports and Recreation

Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership have funded some much appreciated programmes from our Pre – School Afterschool programme to Chair exercise for the vintage years. Northside are working in partnership with Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership to identify and provide other possible programmes to different sectors of the community.

Quick and Easy Meals

Would you like to learn how to cook quick and easy meals? MSLETB are giving ongoing weekly training in the centre. For further information please contact Joan at 087 6651796.

Digital Skills

Are you interested in learning Digital Skills? Class are held in the centre every Wednesday from 10.30 12.30 p.m. Contact Geri Bruce at 071 9141138/086 4183717.

DOCHAS

In addition Dochas Clubhouse are based in our facility. This is a resource for individuals experiencing mental ill health. It aims to enable participants to access employment, educational, and social opportunities in the community. Contact Rosaleen Sherlock at dochasclub@yahoo.co.uk. Furthermore we provide space for other groups to run programmes and activities these include cookery programmes, digital skills, meetings, sports programmes etc. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates.

We have found being a member of the PPN very beneficial, the experience has allowed us to develop strong networks with other groups and agencies. We believe the involvement allows community groups the opportunity to learn from each other which is greatly benefiting the Sligo communities throughout the county.

RIVERSTOWN

Flower Demonstration

Gleann ICA will be hosting a Flower Arranging Demonstration. This is the rescheduled Easter Theme. In Gleann Community Centre on Thursday, March 30 at 8pm. Admission €5. Refreshments served.

Computer courses

Computer Course for beginners/ improvers starting in Ballintogher Enterprise Centre on Wednesday, March 29 from 7 to 9pm for more details call 087 6645509 or email teresamccorm@hotmail.com

Trad concert

Traditional Concert in Ballintogher Community Centre Friday, March 31 at 8pm. Featuring Singer and Storyteller Sean Ó Se, Ceol a Nóg Group, Draíocht , Daithi Gormley and Bróg Briomhar Dancers. Booking on line www.fredfinn.ie Enquiries to 0876645509 or 087 6787342 All Welcome.

Table quiz

Castle Dargan Ladies Golf Club will be holding a Fundraising Table Quiz starting at 8pm on Friday, March 31. All welcome. Donation from the door on the night going to the Irish kidney association.

SCÓR NA NÓG competition

Scór na nÓg takes place on Sunday, April 2. There will be competitions in Solo Singing, Recitation/Storytelling, Set Dancing, figure Dancing, Ballad Group, Music Group, Novelty Act and Quiz. Anyone interested in taking part should contact Catherine Tuohy on 086 3208895.

JUNIOR SCÓR

Ballintogher Junior Scór Sligo County Finals (U-17) Competitions in music, singing, dancing, novelty act, storytelling. For Details contact irishculturaloffice.sligo@gaa.ie or telephone Joe 087 6778610 for closing date.

Community Games

Riverstown Community Games Swimming will take place in Sligo Sports Complex on Saturday, April 15 at 4pm. Swimmers should be pool-side at 3.50pm. Art competition will take place on Friday, April 21 at 6pm in Ardkeernan NS. Model-making will take place in Sooey NS on April 23 at 2pm. Athletics will take place on Sunday, May 28 starting with fancy dress parade at 1pm. For further information on any Community Games event call 086 8258525.

Graveyard restoration

A committee has been formed to restore Kilmorgan Old Graveyard. The graveyard has fallen into bad repair and is dangerous for people to visit their loved ones. There are a number of trees which are in danger of falling on headstones and markings of people interred. A Go Fund Me page has been set up and the committee are appealing to people to donate to this restoration project. Any donations will be gratefully received. Go to https://gofund.me/44ccd086

Yoga

Relax with Sarah at Yoga classes this March in the Coleman Music Centre. Evening flow available on Monday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30pm and Gentle Flow Tuesday morning from 10am to 11am. Call Sarah for bookings 0830618006. Special March Offer applies.

Community Notes

All are welcome have their news items included in the Riverstown community notes so please email carrowcashel@eircom.net or alternatively text or call Iris on 086 8258525.

TUBBERCURRY

Active Retirement Holiday in June

Tubbercurry Active Retirement Association would like to thank all those who have booked and paid their deposits for our Holiday to Co Wicklow in June.

The trip is proving very popular and is now almost fully booked. – there are just five places sharing now remaining available.

The holiday is based in the Arklow Bay Hotel from Sunday, June 11, to Saturday, June 17, i.e. Six nights/seven days.

The cost is a very reasonable €550, with all coach transport, tours and entry fees included.

If interested in joining us, please get in touch as soon as possible with 087 7720950 or 087 9042319.

A deposit of €100 is required with booking.’ Thank you, P Flannery P.RO.