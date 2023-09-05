Around the districts: Manorhamilton to Skreen-Dromard

Tennis Coaching

Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club has scheduled a very busy programme of events for all ages to avail of during September and October.

The club is running after School tennis coaching sessions at the Bee Park tennis courts which started yesterday, Tuesday, September 5, and continues till Tuesday, October 24, and all attending school are welcome to attend. The schedule for the after School tennis coaching sessions on Tuesday evenings are – for ages five to seven years 2.15 p.m. to 3.15 p.m.; and for ages eight to 12 years 3.15 p.m. to 4.15 p.m. Meanwhile the Tennis Club will promote adult six-week coaching sessions that will be facilitated by Coaches John and Vanessa, starting on Monday evening, September 4, at 7 p.m.

The adult coaching sessions will be for beginners and improvers. The adult coaching sessions fee is €25 per person and rackets will be supplied for all who participate in the coaching sessions over the course of the six weeks.

Children’s coaching sessions facilitated by Coaches John and Vanessa will take place on Sunday, September 3. The children’s coaching sessions scheduled for this Sunday are – 10.30 a.m. for five to seven years; 11.30 a.m. for eight to 10 years and 12.30 p.m. for 12 years and upwards. Parents are invited to stay and play tennis while their children are being coached.

Tennis coaching sessions for all parents, grandparents, childminders and others will take place on Tuesday mornings, starting on Tuesday, September 5, at 9.30 a.m. and concluding at 10.30 a.m. The tennis coaching sessions for parents, grandparents, childminders and others for six weeks and the fee is €25 per adult.

Meanwhile Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club will promote a clothing collection on Friday, September 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, September 23, from 10 a.m. to midday at the Bee park tennis courts. All, who wish to donate clothing to this collection can drop off their items at the tennis courts on September 22 and September 23.

Rambling House

A Rambling House night takes place in Ballintogher Enterprise Centre on Friday, September 8, when all are welcome to take a trip down memory lane with music, story, song, chat. etc.

Traditional Festival

Meanwhile, the Ballintogher Traditional Festival takes place during October and November this year. The annual Ballintogher Feis will take place on Sunday, October 29, when there will be great music, singing and dancing on offer as well as Traditional Concert.

Other Ballintogher events taking place include a Ceilí dance on Friday, November 10, and on Saturday, November 11. For further news on other Ballintogher events phone 087 6645509 or 087 6787342 or 071 9164463.

Digital Support

Manorhamilton Library provides one-to-one digital support to people using their own devices such as smartphones, I pads, Tablets and laptops.

This project is to assist adults to overcome issues, challenges and obstacles relating to Digital Literacy in a relaxed, comfortable, and supportive environment. For more information and to book your place with a Tutor call in to Manorhamilton Library or phone us at 071 9856180 or email manorhamiltonlibrary@leitrimcoco.ie.

District News Deadline

Please email all notes for next week’s Sligo Champion Manorhamilton District News to PJ Leddy – pjleddy@yahoo.com by 6 p.m. at the latest on Thursday, September 7.

MERVILLE CENTRE

CONDOLENCES

The Merville Management Committee, staff and on Behalf of the Wider Merville Community wish to offer our condolences to the family and Many Friends of Karen Harte (née Whyte) Treacy Avenue/Cranmore Villas, who has passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

SAFETY MATTERS

All Patrons of Merville Community Centre are asked to exercise caution when driving in the area when on Drop Off and Pick Up, as these times can be extremely busy both at the centre and in the locality. Be especially aware of pedestrians crossing at the centre Entrance and Exit. Think Safe.

PENDANT ALARMS

Merville Community Centre facilitate on behalf of our community the provision to eligible persons of Social Monitored Pendant Alarms, under the Seniors Alert Scheme that is administered by Pobal. Equipment Funding is available for eligible persons over 65 years for the installation of an monitored alarm on a landline in the person’s home. The alarms are now available for persons aged 65 or older and living alone, living with another person who meets the terms and conditions, living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household. First year monitoring is free for all new applicants. Subsequent annual monitoring charges are then payable by the user. Other Systems are available at various costs for those who do not posses a Landline. Overall, this monitoring product adds Peace of Mind for Both the Users, family and friends at minimal cost. Contact Merville Centre Office at 071 9150029 for further information.

DREAMCHASERS CHILDCARE

Some spaces are still available for our Award Winning Pre-School. With a Focus on Outdoor Play, Dreamchasers Childcare Service has an established Community Centered Programme for all children with an emphasis on fun being our Number One Priority. Free Preschool Places on the ECCE Scheme and Qualifying Supports such as the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) are available. Please contact 071 9152022 or 086 4424093 for further information.

YOUR NOTES

Local Voluntary and Community Groups are reminded that any notices for publication can be emailed to mervilleycc@gmail.com or hard copy left into the Merville Centre for inclusion in our Local Notes.

RIVERSTOWN

See the Sunrise event

Thank you to all who took part in Riverstown’s See the Sunrise for North West STOP. Although there wasn’t any sun, it was a lovely morning for all. The North West Stop volunteers do amazing work for mental well-being in our community and it’s vital that this service is supported, so a huge thank you to all who donated and took part. Donations can still be made by clicking the blue ‘donate’ button on the North West STOP-Suicide Prevention Facebook page.

A special mention as well to all of the wonderful volunteers who helped out in the lead up to and the running of this event. If anyone is in need of support please call North West STOP at 0818 444000.

FLEADH ACHIEVEMENTS

Riverstown CCÉ and Riverstown Community would like to extend a massive congratulations to three branch members on their Fleadh achievements. In English Singing (men) 12-15 competition Adam Ó Fiannaidhe, CCÉ, Baile Idir Dhá Abhainn took third place. In English Singing (ladies) under-12 competition Rachel Ní Fiannaidhe, CCÉ, Baile Idir Dhá Abhainn took third place and in céilí Band 018 competition band member Conal McCormack Glór na dTonn – CCÉ, Scoil Acla, Maigh Eo second place.

SEAN NÓS DANCING CLASSES

Sean nós Dancing classes with Bróga Bríomhar Dance School will resume on Thursday, September 14, in the Morrison Cottage, Riverstown. Beginner Children’s classes 5.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Intermediate one Children’s classes six to 6.30 p.m. Intermediate 2/Advanced Children’s classes 6.30 to 7.10 p.m. Advanced Teens 7.10 to 7.50 p.m. To register contact Eiméar at 086 2584465.

CINEMA

Dragon Rider is the chosen film for Saturday, September 9, at 2.30 p.m. in Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen. This animated film is suitable for all the family. Treat bags available.

One adult per family goes free. Enquires 071 9182599.

RAMBLING HOUSE NIGHT

Take a trip down memory lane on Friday, September 8, with music, story, song and chat at a Rambling House Night in Ballintogher Enterprise Centre (F91 C2HT).

Traditional Festival

Ballintogher Traditional Festival takes place during October and November 2023. The annual Feis will take place on Sunday, October 29.

Enjoy music, singing, dancing. There will be a traditional concert on Friday, November 10, and a ceili on Saturday, November 11, and many more events.

For further details call 087 6645509, 087 6787342 or 071 9164463.

COMMUNITY NOTES

All are welcome to have their news items included in the Riverstown community notes so please email carrowcashel@eircom.net or alternatively text or call Iris at 086 8258525.

SKREEN-DROMARD

September Social Dance

The September Social Dance in the community centre Skreen will take place on Saturday, September 30, and music will be provided by Kieran McAree. Everyone welcome.

Skreen Garda Barracks

Skreen Barracks is now manned every Tuesday with the extended time of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Change of Date

The rescheduled Tractor Run will take place at the community centre on Sunday, September 24 with registration at 1 p.m. and departure at 2 p.m. Please note change of date.

All proceeds in aid of the Skreen-Dromard Community Centre. Enquiries to James 085 1595305.

Fuel Raffle

Tickets for the annual Fuel Raffle are now on sale for the Fuel Raffle with the draw taking place at the end of October.

Unwanted Clothes Collection

A collection of unwanted clothes will take place on the w/e of Saturday and Sunday, September 16, and 17.at the Skreen Church of Ireland old Schoolhouse, F91 YX08. The hall will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Acceptable items: Used Clothing; Shoes tied together; Curtains; Bags; Towels; Belts; Ties; Cushion Covers; Blankets; Bed Linen; Duvet Covers will all be gratefully accepted. Please note – No Pillows or Duvets. Enquires to Audrey Moore at 087 7813457.

St Peter and Paul Church.

The details of the Donor Wall are being collated at present and the Donor Wall will be installed in October. Many thanks to parishioners fr their generous support.

St Patrick’s GAA Fundraiser.

The local St Patrick’s GAA Club are planning a major fundraiser for the pitch development at their grounds. The Car Draw Fundraiser was launched at the community centre on Thursday, August 3, All support will be greatly appreciated. The Draw First Prize will be a 241 Seat Arona along with other prizes.

Seniors Alert Scheme

Anyone wishing in availing of Personal Monitored Alarms should contact David Tuffy at 087 6773816 for further details or with any query.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy to Nora McHugh, Altonelvick, Beltra and Ted Kilgallen and the Kilgallen Family. Farnaharpy, Skreen on the recent death of their cousin John Mullaney, late of Sligo.