Around the districts: Manorhamilton to Skreen-Dromard

Hillwalking Festival

The annual North Leitrim Glens Easter Hillwalking Festival will take place this coming weekend with walks in Glenade on Saturday, April 8, and on Sunday, April 9, the walk will take place on the Eastern End of the Leitrim Way commencing in Manorhamilton.

Registration for the walks will take place each day in Manorhamilton’s W8 Osta Café. The organisers of Easter Hillwalking Festival remind all participants that ‘strictly no dogs allowed’ to accompany walkers on any of the walks on Saturday or Sunday next.

On Easter Saturday the long walk is on the West Glenade Escarpment taking in the Truskmore peak. This is a challenging walk, fast pace and a high level of fitness is required. It is one of the finest hill walks in the North West.

The walk starts in Largy rowland in Mullies at the North end of Glenade Lake up a very steep track to 350 meters (1,148 feet). Saturdays medium walk on the West Glenade Escarpment is one of the finest hill walks in the North West.

The walk starts in Largy at the North end of Glenade Lake up a very steep track to 350 meters (1,148 feet). It then turns North West along the top of the Glenade Escarpment. It reaches Haggs Leap after 4km. Haggs Leap is Irelands tallest inland stack. Walkers will enjoy spectacular views of Glenade Valley and Donegal Bay.

On Sunday it is a medium walk on the East End of the Leitrim Way. It will startat Manorhamilton Mart and will follow a narrow country road to the top of Tullyskeherny.

Ukrainian exhibition

A small exhibition of art work is currently on display in Dromahair Library and the art work in this exhibition has been created by some of the Ukrainian residents at the Castleview Holiday Centre.

The interesting display depicts an Easter story from Ukrainian folklore called ‘The Birds Gift.’ It features puppets, birds and a printed scene. Everyone is invited to drop into Dromahair Library to see the handiwork of the local Ukrainian community.

Meanwhile Dromahair Library’s opening hours are on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., as well as on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition runs till Tuesday, April 18. Dromahair Library will be closed on Good Friday, April 7. The exhibition organisers hope that everyone will drop into Dromahair Library to view it.

Gambling support

Gambling Therapy and Support Service offers free and confidential support and community education to those with a gambling problem or those affected by a gambling problem.

The Gambling Therapy and Support Service is located in Boyle Family Resource Centre and it covers Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon. Anyone, who would like to contact this important service can do so by email gamblingsupport@boylefrc.ie or by phoning 086 0597441.

Organic Café

Rossinver’s Organic Centre’s Organic Café opened for the new season on Friday, March 31, and from now on it will be open for all visitors to the centre on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

District News

Please email all items for next week’s Sligo Champion Manorhamilton District News to PJ Leddy – pjleddy@yahoo.com by 6 p.m. at thelatest on Thursday evening, April 6.

MERVILLE CENTRE

Activities

Merville Community Centre Hall hosts a wide range of activities operated by Different Trainers and groups. The Current Offerings include Chess (All Ages) Finding Fitness, Karate (All Ages) Pilates, yoga and Children’s Activity Saturday Camps. Birthday Parties are also Hosted at weekends with certain Conditions. Full Details on our Social Media and By Calling the centre office at 071 9150029 Please note that some activities will be curtailed over the Easter break to facilitate Staff Holidays and Training.

Farewell

Best Wishes to Caroline Corrigan, who departed her Role as Coordinator of Our Service recently to take up new opportunities. The board and Childcare Team at Dreamchasers Childcare at Merville Community Centre would like to pay tribute to Caroline’s leadership over this time, during which Our Childcare Service has been expanded into one of the leading Childcare Services in the county and has established itself as part of the overall expansion of Community Facilities at Merville. Caroline will be greatly missed by the Management Committee, her colleagues and the many children, parents, staff, networks and organisations that she has worked with throughout her time in Sligo. Gach rath ort amach anseo.

Dreamchasers Childcare

Spaces available for entry Level Preschool, both for immediate registration and for September 2023. Qualifying Supports on the ECCE the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) are available. Please contact 071 9152022 or Mobile 086 4424093 for further information.

Community employment

Community Employment (CE) Vacancy CES-2254456 for Housekeeper at Merville Community Centre CE Team is now live. This is a developmental opportunity, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career. The Role is Housekeeper/Cleaner in a Busy Community Centre. Duties include Cleaning Toilet Areas, Childcare Areas and Community Rooms to HACCP Standards and now with increased Frequency Due To COVID etc. Flexibility is Required with regard to Hours. Eligibility to participate on CE is generally linked to those who are 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for one year or more. Your eligibility will have to be verified by INTREO, Quoting CES-2254456. Applicants should supply suitable character references and be prepared to complete a garda vetting application form. Contact the centre for Further Information at 071 9150029. Other CE Vacancies including Caretaker and General Operative are available, check JobsIreland.ie for further information.

Your Community Notes

Local Voluntary and Community Groups are reminded that any notices for publication can be emailed to mervilleycc@gmail.com or hard copy left into the Merville Centre for inclusion in our Local Notes.

NORTHSIDE COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP

Room rental

Are you looking to rent a room for that all important meeting, to give training, physical exercise, art classes, dance classes, computer classes etc. etc. we have rooms for hire. Contact the centre at 071 9147097.

ALONE

Would you be willing to provide companionship or make calls to Older People for one hour once a week? ALONE are seeking volunteers in your area. Full training and support provided. If interested, please sign up here: alone.ie/volunteers/For more information, contact Helena Madden on Helena.madden@alone.ie or at 086 0145829.

Interested in setting up a Women’s Shed in your area?

A Women’s Shed is a place to meet and enjoy other people’s company, get involved in activities with others, learn or pass on skills, or just simply pass the time of day with other women. Members decide for themselves what they would like to do and participation in Shed activities is optional. If you are interested in setting up a Women’s Shed in your area, or would like more information on what is involved, an information evening is being held in: Northside Community Centre, Forthill, Sligo F91 N778: 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Please contact Jonathan May at jmay@sligoleader.com to indicate if you will be attending.

Flower Arranging

Are you interested in learning to do Flower arrangements with the Sligo Flower and Garden Club.

Contact Martina Flynn 087 2365055 for further information.

Art Classes

Are you interested in joining an art class? All standards welcome beginners and improvers. For further information please contact Michael at 087 2026735.

Northside Community Playschool

Child friendly, free curriculum based preschool places available in Northside Community Playschool for this coming September 2023. Please contact Denise at 087 2593031.

Pre-school Afterschool

Enquiries about pre-school please contact Denise at 087 2593031.

Enquiries for afterschool please contact Joanne at 087 7718535.

Senior Alarms

When the evenings are dark our Elderly can feel isolated or afraid. If you or someone you know would like to feel more secure you can apply for an Alarm system through our centre. For more info, please contact Sue or Martina at 071 9147097.

Outreach Support and Services

Our Drugs and Alcohol misuse counselling service runs all year round, supporting those and their families with addiction issues. The Outreach workers are based in Sligo Northside and in Cranmore. Drugs and Alcohol misuse counselling services Mark 087 2208602 Ciaran 087 78783555.

Mediation

In addition, we run a successful community mediation service which was established to serve the needs of those in Sligo Communities, who are in conflict. This is a great service to have in the community. During the pandemic we received a lot of enquiries for family mediation and we were successful in securing funding for additional training for our mediators from Sligo Leader Partnership Ltd. Mediation service Brendan at 087 7542660.

Film Making and Editing

We run free Filmmaking and editing courses throughout the year in partnership with MSLETB All courses are QQI accredited and offered at introductory Level 3 and Level 5 for those with more experience. The courses offer participants the chance to learn a wide range of skills necessary for the film industry, from script writing to a Film and Editing Programme. Sinéad northsidefilm@gmail.com.

SKREEN-DROMARD

Social Dance

The April Social Dance will be held in the community centre Skreen on Saturday, April 29.Dancing will commence from 9 p.m. and the music will be supplied by Steve Reilly Everyone welcome.

Women’s Shed.

The Community Council are now seeking to see if there is an interest in the setting up of a Women’s Shed Group in the local area. Anyone interested or with ideas re same should contact Audrey at 086 6069063 or email skreendromardpro@gmail.comSt Peter and Paul Church Dromard. The parish council have approved plans for the refurbishment of the church. It is hoped that this work will commence after Easter. The church will be closed for the duration of the refurbishment.

Skreen-Dromard Community Care Outing

The Skreen-Dromard Community Care Group are organising a two-day trip to Galway, staying in the Galway Bay Hotel on Sunday and Monday night, May 21, and 22nd. The cost of the two dinner and two nights bed and Breakfast is €275 per person sharing. There is a single room supplement of €66 extra per night. Further details will be published later. A non-refundable deposit of €50 is required by Friday, April 7, Any queries or to book, contact Anne Marie at 087 7566514 or Patsy at 087 9432103.

St Patrick’s GAA

St Patrick’e GAA Club are looking for volunteers to help with Pitch Lining and persons to Video Record the Football Games.

If you would like to help, please contact the chairman Gerard Clarke or secretary Rose Davis.

Text Alert

Text Alert Membership for the local area is now due for renewal. To renew your membership or to add your telephone number to the group, just fill in the Registration Form, which can be filled out in Collerys Shop Larkhill Beltra Ardabrone Stores Adrabrone Dromard, Beltra post office or at the community centre, Skreen,

Local schools’ enrolment

Ballinlig National School is currently enrolling pupils for the 2023/2024 school year. For further information or to enrol a child, contact the school at 071 9166883 or email ballinligns@gmail.com.

High Park National School is accepting enrolment forms for pupils.

If you require an enrolment form, please contact the school at 071 9166891 or via email at highparkprimary@gmail.com.

Beltra Country Market

Beltra Country Market have now resumed their Saturday morning Market in Beltra Hall and grounds from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. every Saturday. The Country Market on Saturday, April 8, from 10 – 12.30 will be an Easter Fun Event with Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Bonnet Competition, Egg painting, Face painting.

Skreen-Dromard Coast Care Group

Skreen-Dromard Coast Care Group are looking for volunteers for Beach Clean and Litter Pick. Meet up is at Dunmoran car park on Good Friday 11 a.m. Bags etc provided. Easkey Meals on Wheels.

This Meals on Wheels Service is available from the Easkey Community Centre. Further information and details can be got by phoning 096 49818.

Social Prescribing Clinic

A Social Prescribing Clinic will now be available at the Skreen Family Practice on the second Friday of each month – starting on Friday, February 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each meeting day. Social Prescribing is about helping people to address their health and wellbeing, by connecting them with activities or supports that will help make a difference in their lives.

If a person is over 18 years and wants support to engage in a Social Prescription or wants to know more about this service, call into the Skreen Family Practice and have a chat with Loretta. If a visit is not possible, call Loretta at 083 4036985 or email lorettasfrc@gmail.com.

Headlines from the March Community Council Meeting

The Skreen-Dromard Community Council meeting took place on March 14 and the following are the headlines from that meeting.No further updates from Bus Eireann re: Local Link.

Quotations have been got for fencing along the playground for the safety of children walking to the centre. Quotes are now being sought for the required roof work of the community centre as this work can only be carried out during a quiet period. Solar panels were discussed.

Templeboy and Dromore West are now joining Skreen-Dromard/Beltra Text Alert Scheme, thus giving a wider coverage.

The annual Good Friday Clean up is taking place with volunteers meeting at the community centre at 10.30 a.m.

The next meeting of the Community Council will take place on April 11 at 9 p.m. Everybody is welcome to attend. The PRO of the Community Council has set up an email address where she can be contacted to promote activities in the centre.

Contact details, email Skreendromardpro@gmail.com.

Bingo

Weekly Bingo continues each Friday night in the Dromore West Community Centre at 8.30 p.m. each night. Everyone welcome.

Seniors Alert Scheme.

Anyone interested in Personal Alarm equipment, please contact David Tuffy for further details at 087 6773816.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy to the following families on recent bereavementsto: Frances Gilgan and the Gilgan Family Massreagh, Skreen on the recent death of her sister, Eileen Scanlon, late of England.

Sympathy is also extended to her nieces, nephews and all her relatives in the local area.

To the relatives and friends in the local area of Pádraig Tully, late of Templeboy, County Sligo. Skreen-Dromard.

Notes

All notes must now be submitted to the Editor early on Fridays for operational reasons.

Due to this change, anyone submitting notices for inclusion in the Skreen-Dromard Notes of the following week’s Champion issue, must have same with me by 8 p.m., at the latest, on Thursday nights.