Around the districts: Kilglass-Enniscrone and Manorhamilton

AccountancySchool.ie student Lorna Forde from Sligo town recently celebrated success in her ACCA (Association of Certified Chartered Accountants) exams where she achieved first ranking in the world (and Ireland) in her Audit and Assurance exam. Lorna Forde is pictured receiving her award.

Local Notes

Would you or your family, community group, school, etc. wish to highlight your activities/achievements, if so, please send your news and pictures to the West Sligo Family Resource Centre before midday on Friday or call 096 37444 or email enniscronetourism3@gmail.com.

West Sligo Family Resource Centre

We are available for photocopying, printing etc., pre-booking is advised. Our family support service offers a safe and confidential space to seek support, advice and guidance offering practical help and emotional support to families.

Fun activities for seniors – Drop in any Thursday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., play some cards or board games or just have a cuppa and a chat. Digital Media Classes are back again next week with MSLETB Wednesday mornings 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We are looking for volunteers, would you like to volunteer in the following areas, Enniscrone, Castleconnor, Dromore West, helping with children, teens, at camps, youth café, lego etc, please call us at 09637444 for more information.

Our family drop-in clinics are on every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., this service is open to all parents, guardians, or any family member. This is a safe and confidential space to seek support and guidance on any parenting concerns arising in your everyday life, contact Heather at 087 2506773. Buggy Buddies is starting back from February 1 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting off from the centre.

Would you like to try out our chair yoga class, come along each Friday to one of our classes 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., low impact lots of fun, classes cost €5.

MPACT, Moving Parents and Children Together, is a free family programme. Helping families to work together to understand how parental alcohol or other drug misuse has affected all their lives. Providing support and methods to improve communication and understanding while encouraging positive change, families where there are children aged between 8 and 17 years old. The next programme begins Wednesday, April 19, please contact 085 8759313 for further information.

Roots Wellness, Yoga Meditation, Breathwork, Forest Bathing, Corporate Wellness, contact 085 1625235 for more information.

Congratulations

Massive congratulations to Mia Hamiliton on winning the Connaught battle of the Paddle for the technical sprint from the pier in tough conditions.

Easter Camp

Easter Arts and Crafts Camp April 3 and 4 in Dromore West community centre, 10 a.m. to midday for six- to eight-year-olds, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for nine- to 12-year-olds, to book please contact Gregory at 09637444.

Local Event

Congratulations to all who attended and hosted the Daffodil Day coffee morning in aid of cancer research at Enniscrone Day Service on March 24, in the West Sligo Family Resource Centre Enniscrone, It was a wonderful day and all who attended were treated to a wide variety of treats for a very worthy cause.

Sensory-based play class

Máia Purposeful Play: A Sensory-ased play class will be running in Dromore West Community Centre during the Easter Holidays on Thursday, April 6, at 11.30 a.m. for one hour. This class is suitable for babies crawling to five years. Parents stay and play too. Further information and bookings email info@maiapurpostfulplay.ie.

Tireragh Community Support Ltd

Only 12 more days till our Easter Egg hunt at Kilglass House – Tireragh Community Support Ltd will hold our annual Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Kilglass House, Enniscrone F26H685. Egg hunt, fun games, arts and crafts, face painting, refreshments. Come along and meet the Easter Bunny and join in the fun. Tickets are limited and must be bought in advance (available from Kilglass House Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; €5 per child). Phone 083 4461322 for more information. Kilglass parents’ association will be hosting a fundraising cake sale with us on the day for Kilglass National School so make sure to bring plenty of cash and a hungry belly.

Condolences

Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Oliver O’Brien Easkey, who passed away peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his family. Oliver, predeceased by his father Paddy. Beloved son of Nellie and loving brother of Willie John (Dublin), Mirian (New York), Paddy Joe (Rathlee), Gussie (Dublin), Raymond (Carrowmacbrine) Vincent (Carrowmacbrine), Bernie (New York), Ita (Enniscrone), Dermot (Easkey), Brendan (Carrowmacbrine), Dessie (Rathlee). Sadly missed by his loving mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Delia (UK), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Sandcastles Childcare Centre

We are hosting an Easter camp from third – April 7, and 11th – April 14, Full day option 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., half day option 8.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., for school age children, contact 09637516/087 2697665 for more information, places are limited, early booking is essential.

Moy Singers Spring Concert

We are delighted to announce that our Spring Concert is taking place on Sunday, April 23, in the Great National Hotel Ballina Leisure Centre and Spa. This is our first Spring concert in three years, and we can’t wait.

We would greatly appreciate your support.

Stokane National School

Stokane NS Band were delighted to once again to march in the Enniscrone St Patrick’s Day parade. The parade started at the Diamond Coast Hotel and finished at the Fire Station at the top of the town. It’s a long way for little legs but there were no complaints. The pupils played their hearts out and were delighted to bring some music to the cheering crowds. We are incredibly proud of all of our pupils who worked so hard on their marching and music, preparing for the big day. It really paid off.

‘Well Done’ to our drummers and our tune caller who kept us in time while we marched through the town.

Dromore West Village Enhancement Committee

The 2023 Dromore West St Patrick’s Day parade, Joint Over All Winners of Best Entry – Tireragh CCE and Kirsty’s Kreations, winner of Best Children’s Entry – One Voice Music Academy ‘Little T-Birds’, winner of Best Local Business Entry – Beautilicious Celebrating 10 Years in Business.

Enniscrone Men’s Shed

Open Monday Friday 10 a.m. 1 p.m. Meetings every Tuesday in WSFRC from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m., all new members welcome, for more information contact Greg at 087 3329392. Sean nós Dancing: Tireragh CÉ and Bróga Bríomhar Dance school presents sean nós Dancing Lessons with Eiméar Mulvey.

Easkey Community Centre – F26V2T3, Beginner Children aged four years-plus.

*Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., *Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Term €60 PP Limited places available please register by texting ‘EASKEY SEAN NÓS DANCING’ followed by you/your child/children’s names, ages, and a contact number to 086 2584465. Places on a first come first served basis.

Enniscrone-Kilglass Community Games

Calling all artists and model makers. Enniscrone-Kilglass Community Games art and model making entries to be submitted by Friday, April 21 (drop-off venue to be confirmed). Artwork should have a Comunity Games theme.

Enniscrone-Kilglass GAA: We will be hosting an Easter GAA camp during the school holidays on April 6 and 7 from 10.30 a.m. 2 p.m. Open to all children (boys and girls ages 5-12) from West Sligo and beyond. Don’t miss out – registration is from 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6. Indoor coaching programme continues on Friday night in the astroturf. Under-11s are between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., under-13s between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and under-15s are between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Kellogg’s Cúl Camps dates for 2023 are July 31 to August 4. Registration will open soon.

Ballintogher Spring Festival Events: Friday the 31 March 8 p.m.

Trad. Concert Featuring the Co. Cork Singer and Storyteller Seán Ó Se, Ceol a Nóg Group, Draíocht – June McCormack, Michael Rooney, Bróg Briomhar Dancers.

For enquiries, phone 087 6645509/0876787342. All welcome.

Kilglass National School

Our Parents Association members are holding a fundraising Cake Sale in association with Tireragh Community Support Ltd on Easter Saturday the 8th of April between 12-3.00pm, we would love if you could support us.

Kilglass Enniscrone Parish: Enniscrone Sunday vigil Mass time change: On Saturday evening April 1st (Palm Sunday vigil) the Enniscrone vigil Mass will change to 8pm for the summer. Further details and full Holy Week schedule for Kilglass & Enniscrone available from Facebook Page “Kilglass Enniscrone Parish” or email kilennisparish@gmail.com Meals on Wheels service available from Easkey Community Centre. Please call 096 49818.

Colaise Iascaigh

Well done to all our students who took part in the Student Enterprise Awards in Sligo Park today. Congratulations to three of our teams for winning awards. Centre Stone Jewellery - Junior Category Overall winner, the girls will now represent Sligo in the National Finals in Croke Park on May 5th. LLA Key Holders - Junior Category Runner Up Sapphire Soaps - Best Report. Well done all, a great achievement!! Congratulations to Claire Dunne who was named a Yoplait Ireland HEC All Star Winner. Claire Dunne is a former student and we applaud her on this fantastic achievement, we are all so proud of you here in Colaiste Iascaigh.

Castleconnor Community Games

Save the date.......Our local Art and Model Making competition will take place on Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday) at 2 pm sharp in the Community Centre. Once children are finished their work they are free to leave as judging will not commence until 5pm. Parents are responsible for their children while they are in the community centre. All art and model making work must be completed by 5pm. Winners will be contacted by a committee member later that evening.

Ballintogher Community Events

Computer Course for beginners/ improvers starting in Ballintogher Enterprise Centre on Wed 29th March’23 from 7 to 9 p.m. For details, call 087 6645509 email teresamccorm@hotmail.com

MANOR-HAMILTON

Golden Family Honoured

On a recent visit to Manorhamilton IFA president, Tim Cullinane presented Honorary Life Membership to the family of the late George Golden RIP at a special function that was organised by Manorhamilton IFA Branch.

George, of Tullyskearney, Manorhamilton was a lifelong IFA member. He passed away in February of 2021 which was a particularly difficult time for bereaved families with severe restrictions on attendance at funerals due to Covid.

Tim Cullinane told George’s widow, Jean that he ‘was delighted to have the opportunity to mark George’s contribution to the organisation over the years.’ Mr Cullinane also said that ‘the work of IFA in representing farmers today and into the future is only possible because of the foundations laid by people like George.’.

Show Society AGM

The annual general meeting of Manorhamilton Agricultural Show Society took place on Thursday night, March 23, in the Glens Centre.

There was a small attendance at the meeting at which Michael Comiskey, chairperson presided. Show Society treasurer, Victoria Golden presented a detailed report to the meeting on the organisation’s financial situation.

In her report, Ms Golden informed the attendance that the Show Society had recorded a healthy balance on its operations during the past year. Mark Slattery the Outgoing secretary did not seek re-election.

The Show Society officers elected at the AGM were chairperson, Michael Comiskey, who was returned unopposed; Victoria Golden was elected as the new secretary and Rachel Travers was elected as the new treasurer.

At the end of the meeting light refreshments were served. The eagerly awaited 2023 annual Manorhamilton Show will take place on Saturday, July 23, in the Bee Park.

Ballintogher events

A computer course for beginners/improvers will start in Ballintogher Enterprise Centre on Wednesday night, March 29.

The course will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday nights in the Enterprise Centre. For further information the computer course phone 087 6645509 or email teresamccorm@hotmail.com.

Meanwhile on Friday night, March 31, at 8 p.m. the Ballintogher Spring Festival will stage a traditional concert.

The concert will feature the renowned Co. Cork singer and storyteller, Seán Ó’Sé, as well as performances by the Ceol a Nóg Group plus Draíocht by June McCormack, Michael Rooney and Bróg Briomhar Dancers. Enquiries phone 087 6645509 or 087 6787342.

Floral Demonstration

A Manorhamilton Tennis Club fundraising floral demonstration will take place in the Bee Park Community Centre on Friday night, March 31, at 8 p.m.

Well-known and popular Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh floral demonstrator, Timothy Elliott will preside over the Tennis Club’s fundraising floral demonstration. Tickets for the floral demonstration cost €10 and are available from any Tennis Club member or from secretary, Mary phone 086 8863847.

Refreshments will be served to all attending the floral demonstration. Timothy Elliott’s exquisite floral arrangements will be raffled at the end of the night.

District News

Please email all items for next week’s Sligo Champion Manorhamilton District News to PJ Leddy – pjleddy@yahoo.com by 6 p.m. at the latest on Thursday evening, March 30.