Around the districts: Gurteen to Newtownmanor

Recent death

The death has taken place on April 7 of Dominick Taheny of Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Mullaghroe, Gurteen. Predeceased by his wife Una and brothers PJ, Seán and Kevin – he is survived by his family Dominic jnr, Klair, Fiona and Colin, grandchildren, extended family and his nephews. nieces and a wide circle of friends in Gurteen area to whom deepest sympathy is extended. May he rest in Peace.

Recent death

The death has taken place of PJ Keenan Rathra, Tibohine – father of Jackie Cryan, Knocknaskeagh, Gurteen. Sincere sympathy to Jackie, Ciaran and family to his wife Barbara, son John and daughter Finola, grandchildren and all the extended family and friends. May he rest in Peace.

Recent death

The sudden death has taken place of Gerry Waldron, Ballaghaderreen – brother of Russel, Monasteraden. Sincere sympathy is extended to Russel, wife Martina and family and to Gerry’s wife and family on their sad bereavement. May he rest in Peace.

Gurteen Celtic

No jackpot winner – numbers called were 1, 7, 13 and 17 and the €50 was won by Peter and Kathleen Walsh, Doon Rock, Gurteen. Next week’s draw will be held in the Róisín Dubh on April 10. Congratulations to Gurteen Celtic team on winning the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Relax with yoga

Relax with Sarah at yoga classes this March in the Coleman Centre, Gurteen. Evening flow available on Monday evening from 7.30 to 8.30 p.m. and Gentle Flow on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call Sarah for bookings at 083 0618006.

Set dancing

Set dancing classes with Mildred Beirne in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen. For more information contact Mildred at 087 6398489.

Bingo

Bingo is held each Friday night at 8 p.m. in Gurteen Hall. Jackpot is €5,000 on fIfty three calls or less plus a lotto raffle jackpot of €200 and the 50/50 split. If no jackpot winner then €500 for full house. Support is much appreciated.

Eastern Harps

Congratulations to Seán Conheady, Ballinafad, who won the jackpot of €549 on Monday night, April 3. Next draw will be April 10 and there will be three hampers included extra for Easter. The club is thankful to all who support the draw which helps with the running costs of the clubs activities.

The castle to Cave Camino walk takes place next Saturday, April 15 – a 34km looped scenic walk starts and finishes at Eastern Harps clubhouse, Keash. Refreshments along the way. tea or coffee (free) at Old Schoolhouse Cafe, Ballinafad. Each walker on return to club house will receive a commemorative T-shirt and medal – also a hot meal. Tickets €45 excluding booking fee.

Information from the Facebook page or from Pádraig at 086 0691853 or Carmel at 087 2264955.

MANOR-HAMILTON

Hydrox Hamburg

Five athletes from Manorhamilton’s Pulp Friction Gym made a very successful trip to Germany on Saturday, April 1, to complete at the world series of Gym fitness competitions in Hamburg.

This was the third event of the global fitness race for the local Manor Gym. Gym owner, Ciaran Clancy finishedrunnerup in his age category in a time of 1hourr 10minutes, and in doing so qualified for the World Championship.

Aoife McPartland, Barry McDermott and Micheál Dolan all set some very impressive times. Rebecca Golden completed in the PRO category in preparation for the World Championships, which takes place in Manchester in May.

The Hyrox world series tests will be coming to Ireland for the first time on Sunday, October 28t and Pulp Friction Gym will be taking over 50 athletes to Dublin to compete. Meanwhille all interested in joining Hyrox training or the new running group, should contact Ciaran at 083 3804749.

Heritage Champions

The Leitrim County Council Heritage Officer, Sarah Malone is inviting everyone in the county to nominate a local Heritage Champion or a local Heritage Champion Group for which there are a number of very worthy 2023 awards offered by the Council’s Heritage Department.

A person or group that you think should be nominated to receive one of the Leitrim Heritage Champions awards would be an individual or group that has or are making an outstanding contribution to the cultural, built or natural heritage in your area.

The closing date for the Leitrim Heritage Champion awards nominations is Thursday, April 21, and nominations should be sent by email to community@leitrimcoco.ie. The full awards details, plus nominee application forms for the Leitrim Heritage Champion awards are listed on the Council’s website: leitrimcoco.ie.

Boxing Honours Night

A special night of celebration will take place in the Bee Park Community Centre at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday night, April 15, at which the outstanding achievements of many Leitrim boxers over the past 50 years will be honoured.

The great national and Connacht successes of boxers from all clubs in the county will be commemorated on the night plus contributions to their achievements by boxers coaches and club, as well as Co. Board officials.

Leitrim’s first national boxing title was won by Brian Geoghegan, Drumshanbo Boxing Club a half century ago this year and since then Leitrim boxers from all clubs within the county have many more Irish boxing championships over the past 50 years.

District News

Please email all items for next week’s Sligo Champion Manorhamilton District News to PJ Leddy – pjleddy@yahoo.com by 6 p.m. at the latest on Thursday eve.ning, April 13.

Crafts Group

The Manorhamilton Crafts Group, who meet every Wednesday in the local library between 11. 30 and 1 p.m., are inviting all who would join them and get involved in their weekly crafts activities, to do so on any Wednesday.

Inviting everyone to come along a spokesperson for the Manorhamilton Crafts Group says we are “calling on all crafters and knitters” to attend and the spokesperson also adds “feel free to grab your project bag; come and join us.”

For further information the Manorhamilton Crafts Group contact the Manorhamilton Library, phone 071 9856180 when the library is open.

MERVILLE CENTRE

Activities

Merville Community Centre Hall Hosts a wide range of activities operated by Different Trainers and groups. The Current Offerings include Chess (All Ages) Finding Fitness, Karate (All Ages) Pilates, yoga and Children’s Activity Saturday Camps. Birthday Parties are also Hosted at weekends with certain Conditions. Full Details on our Social Media and By Calling the centre office at 071 9150029.

Dreamchasers Childcare

Spaces available for entry Level Preschool, both for immediate registration and for September 2023. Qualifying Supports on the ECCE the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) are available. Please contact 071 9152022 or Mobile 086 4424093 for further information.

Pendant alarms

Merville Community Centre facilitate on behalf of our community the provision to eligible persons of Social Monitored Pendant Alarms, under the Seniors Alert Scheme that is administered by Pobal Equipment Funding is available for eligible persons over 65 years for the installation of an monitored alarm on a landline in the person’s home. The alarms are now available for persons aged 65 or older and living alone, living with another person who meets the terms and conditions, living alone for significant periods of time during the day, or is a carer to someone else in their household. First year monitoring is free for all new applicants. Subsequent annual monitoring charges are then payable by the user. This is Peace of Mind for Both the Users, family and friends at minimal cost. Contact Merville Centre Office at 071 9150029 for further information.

Community employment

Community Employment (CE) Vacancy CES-2254456 for Housekeeper at Merville Community Centre CE Team is now live. This is a developmental opportunity, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be provided to support your career. The Role is Housekeeper/Cleaner in a Busy Community Centre. Duties include Cleaning Toilet Areas, Childcare Areas and Community Rooms to HACCP Standards and now with increased frequency due to Covid etc. Flexibility is required with regard to hours. Eligibility to participate on CE is generally linked to those who are 21 years or over and in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment for one year or more.

Your eligibility will have to be verified by INTREO, Quoting CES-2254456. Applicants should supply suitable character references and be prepared to complete a garda vetting application form. Contact the centre for Further Information at 071 9150029. Other CE Vacancies including Caretaker and General Operative are available, check JobsIreland.ie for further information.

Your Community Notes

Local Voluntary and Community Groups are reminded that any notices for publication can be emailed to mervilleycc@gmail.com or hard copy left into the Merville Centre for inclusion in our Local Notes.

NEWTOWN-MANOR

Church Notes

Church of Mary, Mother of God, Newtownmanor. Mass times: Sunday (s) at 10 a.m. and Thursday (s) at 8 p.m. Liturgy for April: Reader – Frank Dolan; Collectors – PJ Martin and Volunteer; Altar Society – Kathy McMorrow and Lily Dolan.

Leckaun NS

Leckaun NS finish their used clothes collection in Newtownmanor Hall this week. The final date in Newtownmanor Hall is today, Wednesday, April 12 (8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.). We are collecting clothes, curtains, towels, blankets, bed linen, pairs of shoes, hats, belts, scarves. Thank you for your support.

Newtownmanor Community Meeting

It is proposed to hold a Community Meeting for everyone in the local community next Monday, April 17, at 8 p.m. This meeting is not just for those families/individuals who tend to turn up to various social and community events, but for all of us who live within the place name stones of the Newtownmanor area or have a particular connection with Newtownmanor in whatever way. We would particularly like to see those who are new to the area attend, in order for us all to get to know one another as neighbours. The meeting will be in the newly repainted Newtownmanor Hall, so come along to see how wonderful your local hall looks now. If there are any particular matters that you would like to hear discussed at this community meeting then please let any member of the Newtownmanor Community Development Group know in advance. We look forward to seeing you all on the evening.

Newtownmanor Spring Clea

Litter Pick: It is that time of year again when winter is hopefully behind us and we make a special effort to clear our roadside verges/hedgerows of litter. This year’s annual litter pick will be held on Saturday, April 22, commencing at 10 a.m. All willing to be involved please gather at Newtownmanor Hall on the day, where the necessary equipment will be handed out. As always, the more of us who participate the easier the task is for everyone.

New Ballagh Centre: The New Ballagh Centre in Rossinver are delighted to announce three new courses. Bridge for Beginners – Fridays 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., April 4 – June 16. Keyboard – Mondays 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 7 to May 15. Genealogy – Mondays 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 10-week course, starting May 22. For more details and to register your interest, please contact trainingballagh@gmail.com or Tel: 071 9854030.

Hall Rental

Newtownmanor Hall (F91 P573) is available to rent for classes, seminars, training, etc. Terms and conditions apply (Insurance/Safeguarding Children). Hourly rate – €25.

For further information please email newtownmanorcommunitydev@gmail.com.

Correspondence

If anyone has any community news/information/items of interest that they would like to include in the Newtownmanor Notes please contact Séamus on seamus.storey@live.co.uk Mobile: 087 3361561 or Landline: 071 9164958 befo.re 5.00pm on Thursday(s). Thank you.