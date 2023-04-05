Around the districts: Gurteen and Kilglass-Enniscrone

Saoirse Gannon from Rathlee NS winner of the Eason’s Spelling Bee Sligo competition. She will now be going forward to the Connacht finals in May this year.

Recent death

The death has taken place on March 6 of Kieran Cawley, Bexleyheath, Kent, England and formerly of Carn, Gurteen. News of his sudden passing was received in his native area and beyond with shock and great sadness and he will be sadly missed. His remains reposed at O’Dowd’s Funeral Home, Gurteen on Friday evening and Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated in St Patrick’s Church on Saturday afternoon with burial afterwards in Mount Irwin Cemetery. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary he is survived by his partner Áine – sisters Kathleen McDonald. Ann O’Leary and Marie O’Regan, brothers Brendan and John sister – in-law Mary, brothers – in-law Michael, Auty and Kevin, Áine’s family and all the extended family and many friends to whom deepest sympathy is extended. May Kieran rest in Peace.

Gurteen Celtic

Last week’s lotto of €3,000 was not won – numbers called were 1, 8, 10 and 15 and the €50 was won by Karina and Vinny the Humble Spud, Gurteen Cuilmore. Next week’s draw will be held in the Dapper Duck on Monday, April 3.

Relax with yoga

Relax with Sarah at yoga classes this March in the Coleman Centre, Gurteen. Evening flow available on Monday evening from 7.30 to 8.30 p.m. and Gentle Flow on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call Sarah for bookings at 083 0618006.

Set dancing

Set dancing classes with Mildred Beirne started in the Coleman Centre, Gurteen on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. All levels welcome and you can be assured of a great evening of fun and dance. For more information contact Mildred at 087 6398489.

Bingo

Bingo is held each Friday night at 8 p.m. in Gurteen Hall. Jackpot is €5,000 on fIfty two calls or less plus a lotto raffle jackpot of €300 plus other great cash prizes. Support is much appreciated.

Eastern Harps

Congratulations to Matt Drury, Santry, Dublin, who won the jackpot of €594 on Monday night, March 27. The club is thankful to all who support the draw which helps with the running costs of the clubs activities.

Coleman Cinema

The next Coleman Cinema Club is on next Saturday, April 8, at 2.30 p.m. in Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen. The box office hit ‘Wonderpark’ will be screened on the new big screen and sound system. One adult per family are free – all other admissions are €5 each. Treat bags are available. More information from 071 9182599.

Hernons in concert

Well known traditional musician Marcus Hernon, along with his sons Prionsias and Breandan will perform with Don Stiffe folk/singer/songwriter in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen on Easter Sunday, April 9, at 8 p.m. This concert will provide a great mix of the best of traditional music and dance coupled with the singing of the great Don Stiffe. Enquiries and bookings at 071 9182599 oe emailcolemanirishmusic.com.

RSS Scheme

There are positions available for women and men on the Leader Rural Social Scheme in Gurteen and outside. Must have access to a herd number and be in receipt of a social payment. Particulars from supervisor Seán McDonagh 087 1646683.

KILGLASS-ENNISCRONE

Notes

Would you or your family, community group, school, etc. wish to highlight your activities/achievements, if so, please send your news and pictures to the West Sligo Family Resource Centre before midday on Friday or call 096 37444 or emaIL Fenniscronetourism3@gmail.com.

West Sligo Family Resource Centre

Our family support service offers a safe and confidential space to seek support, advice and guidance offering practical help and emotional support to families. No appointment necessary, call into the West Sligo Family Resource Centre.

Fun Activities for seniors. Drop in any Thursday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., play some cards or board games or just have a cuppa and a chat.

Digital Media Classes are back again next week with MSLETB Wednesday mornings 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We are looking for volunteers, would you like to volunteer in the following areas, Enniscrone, Castleconnor, Dromore West, helping with children, teens, at camps, youth café, lego etc, please call us at 09637444 for more information.

Our family drop in clinics are on every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., this service is open to all parents, guardians, or any family member. This is a safe and confidential space to seek support and guidance on any parenting concerns arising in your everyday life, contact Heather at 087 2506773.

Would you like to try out our chair yoga class? come along each Friday to one of our classes 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., low impact lots of fun, classes cost €5.

MPACT, Moving Parents and Children Together, is a free family programme. Helping families to work together to understand how parental alcohol or other drug misuse has affected all their lives. Providing support and methods to improve communication and understanding while encouraging positive change, families where there are children aged between 8 and 17 years old. The next programme begins Wednesday, April 19, please contact 085 8759313 for further information.

Kilglass Parish Community Centre

Having secured government grant aid we need to raise €100,000 from the local community and private sources. We are seeking donors individuals, families and businesses from near and far to help with this fundraising effort. We hope you can give due consideration to this project. There are four ways you can support this project; becoming a Platinum Sponsor (€1,200 or 12 monthly instalments of €100), Gold Sponsor (€600 or 12 monthly instalments of €50), Silver Sponsor (€300 or 12 monthly instalments of €25), or Bronze Sponsor (€150 or 12 monthly instalments of €12.50).You can send your donation in one instalment or over 12 monthly instalments in any of the following ways: Send a cheque and application form made out to ‘Kilglass Community Council CLG’ to Fidelma Stars, treasurer, Kilglass Community Council, Ballinteane, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo, F26VE44. Electronically pay via our website – kilglassparishcommunitycentre.com/donate.html.

Lodge directly to our bank account Account Name: Kilglass Community Council CLG, BIC: AIBKIE2D, IBAN.

IE64 AIBK 9370 2923 7290 07 (Direct debit forms are available) Attend one of the collection events which will be advertised locally in the coming weeks. The first collection evening is taking place in Sheridan’s Pub on Monday, April 17, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. All contributors at this extraordinary time in our community’s history will be acknowledged immediately in writing on our website and our Facebook page, as well as on a sponsorship wall inside the new building when complete. This is an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy by associating your name with one of our sponsorship options. The size and location of the sponsorship signage will correspond directly with the different sponsorship levels. Your support is very much appreciated.

Máia Purposeful Play

A sensory-based play class will be running in Dromore West Community Centre during the Easter Holidays on Thursday, April 6, at 11.30 a.m. for one hour. This class is suitable for babies crawling to five years. Parents stay and play too. Further information and bookings email info@maiapurpostfulplay.ie.

Congratulations

Congratulations to the under-12B boys from Kilglass Enniscrone United Football Club, who booked a place in the semifinal of the Connacht shield with a great win against a really strong Corrib Celtic side in Galway, final score 1-0. A fantastic achievement for this group of players.

Easter Egg Hunt

Tireragh Community Support Ltd will hold our annual Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Kilglass House, Enniscrone F26H685. Egg hunt, fun games, arts and crafts, face painting, refreshments. Come along and meet the Easter Bunny and join in the fun. Tickets are limited and must be bought in advance (available from Kilglass House Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; €5 per child). Phone 083 4461322 for more information. Kilglass parents’ association will be hosting a fundraising cake sale with us on the day for Kilglass National School so make sure to bring plenty of cash and a hungry belly.

Condolences

Our sincere condolences to the families of the late Ethna Rolston, Fortland Easkey and 95 Welldon Crescent, Harrow, London and formerly of Fortland, Easkey, Co. Sligo. March 19. Peacefully at her residence in Harrow, London. Ethna, deeply regretted by her brothers Tommy, Michael, Seán and Joe, sisters Joanie and Lilly. Sadly, missed by her loving brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Condolences to the family and friends of the late Breege Jordan the Quay Road, Ballina and formerly of Island, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. March 25. Peacefully at the Ard Na Gréine Nursing Home, Enniscrone. Breege, predeceased by her husband Brendan, brothers and sister. Sadly, missed by her brother Paddy (Ballyhaunis), sisters Monica (Galway) and Nora (Galway), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Condolences to the family and friends of Winnie Daughan (née Lyons) of four Woodlawns, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo and late of Captains Road, Crumlin, Dublin. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Winnie, predeceased by her daughter Caroline. Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Mark (Ballina), Trish Demeter (Ballina) and Rachel Farrell (Enniscrone). Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, son, brother Jim (Dublin), sisters Margaret (Kildare), Patricia (Dublin), grandchildren Michaela, Katie, Fionn, Nickia and Grace, sons-in-law Dom and Dave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, godchildren, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Sandcastles Childcare Centre

We are hosting an Easter camp from April 3 – April 7, and April 11 – April 14, Full day option 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., half day option 8.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., for school age children.

Contact 09637516/087 2697665 for more information, places are limited, early booking is essential.

Moy Singers Spring Concert:

We are delighted to announce that our Spring Concert is taking place on Sunday, April 23, in the Great National Hotel Ballina Leisure Centre and Spa. We would greatly appreciate your support.

Enniscrone Men’s Shed:

Open Monday Friday 10 a.m. 1 p.m. Meetings every Tuesday in WSFRC from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. All new members welcome, for more information contact Greg at 087 3329392.

Sean nós Dancing

Tireragh CÉ and Bróga Bríomhar Dance school presents sean nós Dancing Lessons with Eiméar Mulvey.

Easkey Community Centre – F26V2T3, Beginner Children aged four years-plus.

*Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., *Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Term €60 PP Limited places available please register by texting ‘EASKEY SEAN NÓS DANCING’ followed by you/your child/children’s names, ages, and a contact number to 086 2584465.

Places on a first-come first-served basis.

Enniscrone-Kilglass Community Games

Calling all artists and model makers. Enniscrone-Kilglass Community Games art and model making entries to be submitted by Friday, April 21 (drop-off venue to be confirmed).

Artwork should have a Comunity Games theme.

Enniscrone-Kilglass GAA

We will be hosting an Easter GAA camp during the school holidays on April 6 and 7 from 10.30 a.m. 2 p.m. Open to all children (boys and girls ages 5-12) from West Sligo and beyond. Don’t miss out – registration is from 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6. Indoor coaching programme continues on Friday night in the astroturf. Under-11s are between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., under-13s between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and under-15s are between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Membership is now due and can be obtained at Foireann.ie More details can be found at enniscronekilglassgaa.com/membership.

Kilglass National School

Our parents’ association members are holding a fundraising cake sale in association with Tireragh Community Support Ltd on Easter Saturday, April 8, between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

We would love if you could support us. Anyone who can bake or help on the day your assistance is greatly appreciated.

Kilglass Enniscrone Parish

Meals on Wheels service available from Easkey Community Centre. Please call 096 49818

Confessions in Enniscrone every Saturday from midday to 1 p.m. If there is Mass at midday on a particular Saturday, confessions will be available after the Mass.

Castleconnor Community Games

Save the date. Our local art and Model Making competition will take place on Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday) at 2 p.m. in the community centre.

Once children are finished their work they are free to leave as judging will not commence till 5 p.m. Parents are responsible for their children while they are in the community centre.

All art and model making work must be completed by 5 p.m. Winners will.be contacted by a committee member later that evening.