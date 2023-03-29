Around the districts: Coolaney-Rockfield to Skreen-Dromard

Aer Lingus commences new daily service to London Heathrow with Seamless onward flight connections to 80+ destinations worldwide. Pictured at the commencement of the new daily service to London Heathrow from Ireland West Airport with Aer Lingus was Mary ONeill ballymote sligo, Dawn & Taghd O'Neill from Peckam London and Ballymote. Pic: Michael McLaughlin

Good Friday Clean-up

Our annual Good Friday Clean Up takes place this upcoming April 7 (Good Friday) 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All are welcome to come along and help or otherwise do it whenever is convenient. It is hoped to clean up all the approach roads to both Coolaney and Rockfield. Participants are asked to meet at Coolaney Community Centre at 5 p.m. on Good Friday. If you are unavailable and can do it on your own time, contact Jerry to organise collection your equipment.

Contact Jerry at 086 8867379 for all equipment and bags.

Senior citizens Social Dance 2023

Senior citizens Social Dance 2023, Spring Fling, Hosted by Café Fia, April 15 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Drinks and Canapes from 4 p.m., music and dancing from 5 p.m.

Cook Required

Join the Café Fia team and be part of providing a vibrant and welcoming Community Café in the heart of Coolaney. Rural Social Scheme (RSS) Conditions Apply. 19.5 hours per week. For more information or to apply contact Gerry Mullaney: 086 8221995.

GAA – Annual Lotto TickeT 2023

We appeal to our loyal supporters and members for their continued support to this very important club fundraiser. This annual club fundraiser remains a central and crucial income stream for our club to meet the daily running costs of insurance, electricity, park maintenance and the preparation of all our club teams from senior to U-5 Level.

Current lotto jackpot stands at €6,000. Purchase your annual ticket by following the steps in the link clubs.clubforce.com/clubs/GAA-coolaney-mullinabreena-GAA-sligo/

‘Mr Attention to Detail’ by Joe Kelly

Coolaney and Mill Centre resident, Joe Kelly, has recently launched his new book viz. ‘Mr Attention to Detail’, the proceeds of which are being donated to the Alzheimer’s and Motor Neurons Societies.

The book is on sale in Eason’s and Liber Bookshops in Sligo and locally in O’Grady’s, The Mill Pharmacy, Fresh Today and Bella and Brava.

Your support would be appreciated.

Coolaney United News

Soccer lotto – Bonus Balls can be purchased in PK Meats or O’Grady’s shop and cost €5 with the chance to win €100 and the Coolaney United crested beanie hat every week for the Wednesday and Saturday draws.

N17 Achonry Farmers’ Market

Stop by Achonry Farmer’s Market. Our stellar traders are here with the very best South Sligo has to offer and every cent you spend helps grow small and independent businesses while simultaneously returning profits back into the local community for us all to enjoy and benefit from.

See you every Saturday, 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. for simply the best.

Digital Hub by ALONE

A Digital Hub for those aged 60+ is now opened on Tuesdays from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Coolaney Community Centre. The Digital Hub is operated by ALONE.

The digital hub offers

• Telehealth video calling with health care clinicians with private rooms available.

• Video calling support with family and friends.

• Support for learning and using technology devices and the internet.

• Join virtual social groups.

• An opportunity to try out new technology from the ALONE technology catalogue.

Alone supports older people in a range of areas including visitation support and befriending, support coordination and telephone support. This can be accessed through the centre with Gerard.

If you have any questions or queries please call Gerard (Services Coordinator) at 086 076 10 83 or Conor (Digital Hub Worker) at 086 108 55 92 or better again drop by the centre at the above times to say hello and find out more, you may even learn something.

Community Notes Announcement Please contact me by text or call at 087 7667664 or email coolaneyrockfield@mail.com.

Please submit notes by Sunday evening for the following Wednesdays publication. Notes can include Announcements (weddings, births etc), Sports (news, results, fixtures, training), Fundraising, classes, Meetings and anything else to be shared with the community.

GURTEEN

Parade in Gurteen

The St Patrick’s Parade which was held in Gurteen on March 17 was a great success and gave a great lift to local morale with thirty six in number of floats/groups taking part plus those from outside areas adding colour and cheer to the occasion. Winner – Centra – best float with brush dance/Enoch? runners-up – the ukrainian colourful group with singer. Winners: Kids Costume – Busy Bees, under-16-Martina Clancy/Henry loss adjusters. Commended: Western County Pursuits, Monasteraden. Best window display – Ethna’s Hair Salon, Gurteen. Well done to the main organisers Anthony Simpson (Dapper Duck) and Jason Tansey (Total Tuning) and to all who helped out in any way. Appreciation to the sponsors of the prizes for the raffle – thirty seven in all.

Gurteen Celtic

This week’s lotto of €3,000 was not won – numbers called were 6, 9, 12 and 21 and the €50 was won by James O’Hara, Cuilmore. The club greatly appreciate all support.

Relax with yoga

Relax with Sarah at yoga classes this March in the Coleman Centre, Gurteen. Evening flow available on Monday evening from 7.30 to 8.30 p.m. and Gentle Flow on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Call Sarah for bookings at 083 0618006. Special March Offer applies.

Set dancing

Set dancing classes with Mildred Beirne started in the Coleman Centre, Gurteen on Thursday, March 23, at 9 p.m. All levels welcome and you can be assured of a great evening of fun and dance.

For more information contact Mildred at 087 6398489.

Bingo

Bingo is held each Friday night at 8 p.m. in Gurteen Hall. Jackpot is €5,000 on fIfty two calls or less plus a lotto raffle jackpot of €250 plus other great cash prizes. Support is much appreciated.

Eastern Harps

Congratulations to Eabha and Saorla Cryan, Keash, who won the jackpot of €654 on Monday night, March 20. The club is thankful to all who support the draw which helps with the running costs of the clubs activities.

Coleman Cinema

The next Coleman Cinema Club is on Saturday, April 8, at 2.30 p.m. in Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen. The box office hit ‘Wonderpark’ will be screened on the new big screen and sound system. One adult per family are free – all other admissions are €5 each. Treat bags are available. More information from 071 9182599.

Hernons in concert

Well-known traditional musician Marcus Hernon, along with his sons Prionsias and Breandan will perform with Don Stiffe folk/singer/songwriter in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen on Easter Sunday, April 9at 8 p.m. This concert will provide a great mix of the best of traditional music and dance coupled with the singing of the great Don Stiffe. Enquiries and bookings at 071 9182599 oe emailcolemanirishmusic.com.

SKREEN-DROMARD

Women’s Shed

The Community Council are now seeking to see if there is an interest in the setting up of a Women’s Shed Group in the local area. Anyone interested or with ideas re same should contact Audrey at 086 6069063 or email skreendromardpro@gmail.com.

Text Alert

Text Alert Membership for the local area is now due for renewal. To renew your.

Membership ot to add your Telephone Number to the group, just fill in the Registration Form which can be filled out in Collerys Shop Larkhill Beltra Ardabrone Stores Adrabrone Dromard, Beltra post office or at the community centre, Skreen, Local Schools Enrolment Ballinlig National School is currently enrolling pupils for the 2023/2024 school year. For further information or to enrol a child, contact the school at 071 9166883 or email ballinligns@gmail.com High Park National School will commence accepting enrolment forms for pupils from February 17. If you require an enrolment form please contact the school at 071 9166891 or via email at highparkprimary@gmail.com the school will hold an open evening at the school on Wednesday March1st from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. New students are welcome to attend the open evening.

Beltra Country Market

Beltra Country Market have now resumed their Saturday morning Market in Beltra Hall and grounds from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. every Saturday. Everyone welcome.

Easkey Meals on Wheels

This Meals on Wheels Service is available from the Easkey Community Centre. Further information and details can be got by phoning 096 49818. A new book entitled Templeboy Church: A New Dawn has been published recently by Fr Michael Gilroy to commemorate the recent Church Restoration. Limited copies will be available. If you wish to pre-order a copy, please give you name to any member of the Parish Pastoral Council or to Fr Michael. The book will cost €20 and all profits will go to the church Restoration Fund. A Social Prescribing Clinic will now be available at the Skreen Family Practice on the second Friday of each month – starting on Friday, February 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each meeting day. Social Prescribing is about helping people to address their health and wellbeing, by connecting them with activities or supports that will help make a difference in their lives. If a person is over 18 years and wants support to engage in a Social Prescription or wants to know more about this service, call into the Skreen Family Practice and have a chat with Loretta. If a visit is not possible, call Loretta at 083 4036985 or email lorettasfrc@gmail.com.

Community Council Notes

The PRO of the Community Council has set up an email address where she can be contacted to promote activities in the centre. Contact details Skreendromardpro@gmail.com.

Bingo

Weekly Bingo continues each Friday night in the Dromore West Community Centre at 8.30 p.m. each night. Everyone welcome.

Seniors Alert Scheme

Anyone interested in Personal Alarm equipment please contact David Tuffy for further details at 087 6773816. ALONEALONs National Support Line is available to any older person seeking support ans can be reached at 0818 222024 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and seven days a week. For further information or queries their email contact is hello@alone.ie.

Skreen-Dromard Notes Notice

All notes must now be submitted to the Editor early on Fridays for operational reasons. Due to this change, anyone submitting notices for inclusion in the Skreen-Dromard Notes of the following week’s Champion issue, must have same with me by 8 p.m., at the latest, on Thursday nights. All clubs groups and individuals are asked to note this change.

Sympathy.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the following families on recent bereavements: to Sam Higgins and the Higgins Family Farnaharpy Skreen on the recent death of his Sister Jewel Lindsay (née Higgins) late of Luffertan, Strandhill County Sligo. Sympathy is also extended to her Nephew Cecil Higgins and Family Farnaharpy Skreen and her Niece Aisling Farrell and Family Carrowloughan Dromard, County Sligo and to all her Relatives and friends.to Hugh Kilgallen and the Kilgallen family, Carrownabull, Dromard County Sligo and Jim Kilgallen Doonflin Skreen on the death of their Mother Mary Kilgallen (née Kearins) late of Doonflin Skreen, County Sligo. Sympathy is also extended to her brother Hugh John Kearins and Family Finnure Dromard and to all her Grandchildren, nephews, relatives and friends in the local area.