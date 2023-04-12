Around the districts: Cloonacool to Kilglass-Enniscrone

Welcome Home.

This Easter season see the return of many of our people to the parish to spend time with family and friends. Wishing everyone a safe and happy time among us.

Wedding Congratulations.

Every good wish is extended to Stephen Collins and Aideen Cooney, who were married at a ceremony at Markree Castle on Friday last. Stephen is the son of Christine Collins, Ennis and formerly Christine McCarrick of Carnaleck. The happy couple enjoyed a short time with family in Carnaleck prior to the wedding.

Community Café News

There will be some live music in the café on Easter Sunday open till 4 p.m. on the day. The Café now has arranged extra space for their Sunday morning customers, allowing everybody the opportunity to enjoy the cuppa after Mass. Otherwise, it continues to operate each weekend at the usual times Fridays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome contact Rita at 087 6839761.

South Sligo Talks

This is the title of a new podcast being produced weekly from the An Chroí business centre in Tubbercurry. The podcast covers local news and events, The Cloonacool Sheep Festival features in the upcoming edition. The podcast is also videoed and is available on youtube.com/@southsligotalks/videos or wherever you get your podcasts.

Cloonacool Card Game

The ‘25’ card game continues each Monday night. The response to the game being revived in Cloonacool Community centre has been great with full tables each night. Thanks to all who attend and continued success to the sessions each week.

New Seats

The new seating and floor carpets are now in place in St Michael’s church in the village. They are a very attractive paring and really enhance the church décor. Well done to Fr Vincent Sherlock and his team on a beautiful job.

Twinning Group Visits

A Viarmes/Tubbercurry twinning group will visit Cloonacool on Saturday next, April 15. The group will visit the Mill Café, view a sheep dog trial exhibition, enjoy and entertainment session and finally have lunch in the main hall. This visit is a great honour for our community and we extend our thanks to Derek Sherlock and his organising committee for choosing our village and our community for such a visit.

Community Centre Music

A music night will take place in the community centre on Friday, April 28, next.

This event will be the first fundraiser to help raise the necessary funding to be provided locally to add the necessary 5% to the €96,000 grant achieved by the community centre committee, which will be used to upgrade facilities at the centre. Gypsy Wind, from the US, are the band on the night and are doing the gig in Cloonacool as part of their upcoming Irish tour.

Music Session

A Comhaltas music session will be held in the May Queen lounge Tubbercurry on Friday night, April 14, junior session at 8 p.m. and senior at 9 p.m. All musicians are very welcome; it’s always a great evening.

Notes Deadline

All notes are welcome to cloonacoolnotes@gmail.com by Friday at midday each. week.

KILGLASS-ENNISCRONE

Local notes

Would you or your family, community group, school, etc. wish to highlight your activities/achievements? If so, please send your news and pictures to the West Sligo Family Resource Centre before midday on Friday or call 096 37444 or email enniscroneto

Tireragh Community Support Ltd

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came to our Easter Egg Hunt which took place on April 8. It was a fantastic day, and we hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did.

We’re sorry to see Pat Donegan leave us after 10 years on our CE scheme. Pat has had a huge input over the years, from the restoration of Kilglass House garden, to our community work and outreach service. He will be sadly missed. We wish him all the best for his retirement and many happy adventures ahead. With best wishes from all at Tireragh Community Support.

Kileenduff National School

The parents’ association have organised a clothing collection on April 27 from the school. You can drop off your unwanted items from April 17 between 9.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. or for a collection service please call 087 9108426. All support is greatly appreciated.

Congratulations

Congratulations to everyone who took part in @westportmarathon from West Sligo Athletics Club Enniscrone.

Condolences

Our sincere condolences to the families of the late Agnes Rose Vahey (née Sharkey), Agnes died peacefully, after a short illness, in the exceptional care of the Mayo Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.

Agnes will be sadly missed by her husband Noel, daughter Nicola, son Noel, son-in-law Trevor, daughter-in-law Watchara, grandchildren Lorcan and Saoirse, brothers Willie and Paddy, sister Christine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Condolences to the family and friends of the late Margaret (Peggy) Quigley Nephin Lodge, Enniscrone and formerly of Emlaghnaughton, Ballymote, Co. Sligo, March 29, peacefully, at the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her nieces Geraldine and Mary.

Fondly remembered by the management, residents and staff at Nephin Lodge.

Moy Singers Spring Concert

We are delighted to announce that our Spring Concert is taking place on Sunday, April 23, in the Great National Hotel Ballina Leisure Centre and Spa.

This is our first Spring concert in three years, and we can’t wait. We would greatly appreciate your support.

Enniscrone Men’s Shed

Open Monday Friday 10 a.m. 1 p.m. Meetings every Tuesday in WSFRC from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m., all new members welcome, for more information contact Greg at 087 3329392.

Enniscrone-Kilglass Community Games

Calling all artists and model makers. Enniscrone-Kilglass Community Games art and model making entries to be submitted by Friday, April 21 (drop-off venue to be confirmed). Artwork should have a Comunity Games theme.

Summer camp dates

Kilglass Enniscrone United Football club: summer Camp dates have been released

Our KEUFC camp will take place August 7 to August 11. Online bookings will open in April.

Tireragh CCÉ

Thank you to everyone who came and supported our fundraising table quiz which took place in the Hill Top on Monday, April 10.

Kilglass Enniscrone Parish

Confessions in Enniscrone every Saturday from midday to 1 p.m. If there is Mass at midday on a particular Saturday, confessions will be available after the Mass.

Enniscrone Yoga

New classes coming to Enniscrone.Wednesdays from April 5.10 a.m. Rejuventating Flow. A slow, grounding practice with a mix of yin yoga and flow to wake up the body and mind.8 p.m. Soulful Flow is moving to Wednesdays.

A beautiful flow to sync your movements to your breath for a mindful practice, setting you up for a peaceful night’s sleep. See linktr.ee/rootswellnessireland.

Castleconnor Handball Club

A huge congratulations to our juveniles who were very successful today and took home the gold in the Connacht finals. Congratulations to Rory McHale and Cian Corcoran, who won gold in the under-11 doubles final against Roscommon. Also congratulationsto TJ Foody winning gold in the under-16 singles final against Roscommon. Well done to the players, coaches and parents on a great day. On behalf of Castleconnor handball club, we would like to thank all the parents and helpers who baked and provided the food for the two weekends, the referee Martin Cooney, and everyone who helped make the championships a success. Without the help of everyone we wouldn’t be able to host the championships. Also a big thank you to Collooney and Bofield handball clubs who helped us out by hosting some of the games and took the pressure off, it’s very much appreciated.

Castleconnor Community Games

Congratulations to our under-15 girls on winning Silver county medals for futsal team. Well done Rachel, Lauren, Ava, Eabha, Laura, Isabelle, Grace and Amy.